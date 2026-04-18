Tori Edwards’ Inside-the-Park Home Run Lifts No. 22 LSU Softball Past Ole Miss, 6-4

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 22 LSU softball team claimed a dramatic 6-4 win over Ole Miss on Friday night at Tiger Park.

LSU improved to 30-14 overall and 7-9 in SEC play while Ole Miss fell to 27-19 and 2-14 in conference play.

Senior pitcher Paytn Monticelli (4-3) earned the win in the circle, allowing no runs on two hits over 2.0 innings of work. Sophomore Jayden Heavener earned the save in relief, striking out two batters on seven pitches.

Ole Miss opened the top of the seventh inning with back-to-back singles, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards made a phenomenal catch in foul territory for the first out of the inning. Heavener then entered the game and struck out the next two Rebels hitters to secure the save and close it out for the Tigers.

ELECTRIC. CINEMA. ALL OF THE ABOVE. pic.twitter.com/vn0AD3LgwD — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 18, 2026

Junior infielder Ally Hutchins drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth before senior infielder Avery Hodge’s swinging bunt advanced her to second with one out. Senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter reached on an infield single to put runners at first and second. Then, junior second baseman Sierra Daniel reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners on the corners with two outs.

Needing any sort of momentum, junior shortstop Kylee Edwards delivered, driving in a run with a single to center field to make it 4-2.

After Edwards’ RBI-single, sophomore outfielder Alix Franklin smoked a single up the middle to load the bases for the third time of the night. And the Tigers made sure they capitalized this time.

Tori Edwards hit a flare down the right-field line that Ole Miss right fielder Laylonna Applin dove for but could not secure. The ball got past her, allowing Edwards to clear the bases and score on an inside-the-park home run, giving the Tigers a 6-4 lead.

LSU put runners on first and second after Tori Edwards and redshirt sophomore outfielder Char Lorenz both walked, but sophomore Destiny Harris struck out to strand them once again.

Ole Miss captured the lead in the top of the fifth after an error and a passed ball allowed a Rebel to score on an RBI groundout to second base, making it 2-1. Needing a key out to stop the bleeding, junior Cece Cellura gave up a two-run home run to center field, extending Ole Miss’s lead to 4-1 before Monticelli entered in relief.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hutchins drew a one-out walk before a single to left field and a Lassiter walk loaded the bases for the second time of the night. However, Daniel lined into a double play to strand the bases loaded once again.

Both the Tigers and Rebels went quiet in the third inning.

Ole Miss wasted no time in the top of the second inning, as freshman right fielder Madi George hit a no-doubt home run to center field to tie the game at 1-1.

LSU jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Kylee Edwards launched a solo home run to left field that easily cleared the wall. It was her ninth home run of the season. The Tigers later loaded the bases on two walks and a single from Tori Edwards, but junior Maddox McKee grounded out to first to end the threat.

TURNED AND CRUSHED 🤯



Kylee ties her single-season career high with her NINTH homer of the year‼️ pic.twitter.com/oVctv3DSPG — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 17, 2026

OTHER NOTABLES

LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin was in attendance at tonight’s game. The former Ole Miss coach also trolled Rebels fans by posting the score on social media.

Up Next

LSU looks to clinch the series win tomorrow at 5 p.m.