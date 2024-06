Top wide receiver prospect CJ Wiley made a surprise announcement on Tuesday when he committed to Florida State of LSU and heavy favorites Georgia.

Wiley is the No. 15 receiver in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He took official visits to LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State this year and narrowed down his list to LSU, Georgia and Florida State before making his choice.

See why he made the decision to join the Seminoles here: