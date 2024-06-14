Top transfer portal target reportedly cancels his visit with Matt McMahon and LSU

The top transfer player in the portal has reportedly canceled his visit to LSU, according to Jon Rothstein.

When Coleman Hawkins decided to return to college for another season and enter the transfer portal, Matt McMahon started vying for his signature right away. Now, it appears the Tigers might miss out on the ALL-Big 10 forward.

Sources: Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins has cancelled his upcoming visit to LSU.



No other visits are scheduled.



Hawkins visited Kansas State last weekend and the Wildcats have emerged as the favorite to land the talented forward. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 14, 2024

Hawkins was scheduled to take an official visit to Baton Rouge on June 17, but after he made a visit to Kansas State, he is reportedly canceling his other visits. Kansas State appears to be the favorite to land him, according to Rothstein.