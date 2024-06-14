Top transfer portal target reportedly cancels his visit with Matt McMahon and LSU

June 14, 2024
Matt McMahon, LSU basketball coach
LSU head coach Matt McMahon had a visit scheduled with the top remaining player in the transfer portal. That visit is reportedly canceled now. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes.

The top transfer player in the portal has reportedly canceled his visit to LSU, according to Jon Rothstein.

When Coleman Hawkins decided to return to college for another season and enter the transfer portal, Matt McMahon started vying for his signature right away. Now, it appears the Tigers might miss out on the ALL-Big 10 forward.

Hawkins was scheduled to take an official visit to Baton Rouge on June 17, but after he made a visit to Kansas State, he is reportedly canceling his other visits. Kansas State appears to be the favorite to land him, according to Rothstein.

