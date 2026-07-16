LSU Football: Top Receiver in 2027 Class, Monshun Sales, To Announce Commitment Friday

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Monshun Sales, the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation for the class of 2027 by 247sports.com, will announce his commitment live on the Pat McAfee Show at 11 a.m. Friday.

The five-star prospect out of Lawrence North High in Indianapolis will decide among LSU, Alabama, Texas, Indiana and Ohio State. Sales (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) visited LSU on June 16, the third stop on a recruiting trip that brought him to four schools in two weeks.

🚨NEWS🚨 Five-Star Plus+ WR Monshun Sales will announce his commitment on July 17, @SWiltfong_ reports⏳



Who will he choose?🤔



Read: https://t.co/nrbBajeSwY pic.twitter.com/uiViZQWIwA — Rivals (@Rivals) July 11, 2026

Sales caught 37 passes for 794 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. Also a sprinter on the Lawrence North track team, he has run the 100-meter dash in 10.81 seconds and the 200 in 21.09.

Indiana and Texas are LSU’s main competition for Sales. If LSU does somehow get him, his commitment could lead to a significant domino effect.

Texas has a commitment from another five-star receiver and LSU target in Easton Royal of Brother Martin High in New Orleans that LSU and other schools continue to recruit, which is usually the case.

LSU is not out of the running for Sales either. He is the nation’s top prospect yet to commit to a school.