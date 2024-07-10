Top edge rusher Damien Shanklin commits to LSU. Without NIL. His high school coach tells the story

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 10, 2024 |. Damien Shanklin of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis is one of the top 2025 edge rushers in the country, and has committed to the LSU Tigers without asking for NIL as well as cutting off contact with other schools who have been recruiting him fiercely. It would appear that Coach Brian Kelly, who is “not in the market of buying players”, has found a commitment that exemplifies his recruitment goals and strategies. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne welcome Shanklin’s high school coach, Michael Kirschner, to tell the story of his recruitment, as they try to answer the question “in the world of NIL, what does a commitment mean anyway?”

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio