Top 10 class: Signature from offensive lineman Coen Echols closes out LSU’s Class of 2024

LSU made it a hat trick with former Texas A&M commitments.

The Tigers rounded out their Class of 2024 with their 28th signee Friday, getting a signature from projected center Coen Echols of Katy, Texas during a press conference at his school.

Echols joins former Texas A&M commitments, offensive tackle Weston Davis of Beaumont, Texas and defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford of Evangel Christian, in LSU’s class which moved up to No. 10 nationally according to On3 Sports and No. 11 on 247 Sports.

“I dreamed about this as a kid,” Echols said. “It’s great to see dreams come true.”

Despite a seven-month commitment to Texas A&M, LSU was always the place the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder wanted to attend, Echols said. He decommitted from the Aggies on Dec. 8, took an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend and had the Tigers, Auburn and A&M among finalists.

“I already knew before the OV,” Echols said of wanting to go to LSU. “The OV just confirmed it.”

The addition of Echols, the nation’s No. 206 overall prospect, No. 11 inside offensive lineman and No. 39 player in Texas per On3, helps LSU cap a six-player haul by coach Brad Davis at offensive line.

The Tigers signed Ethan Calloway of Mooresville, North Carolina, Ory Williams of San Marcos, Texas, Khayree Lee of John Ehret and Joseph Cryer of Natchitoches Central along with Echols and Weston Davis.

“LSU’s the best fit for me,” Echols said. “I trust coach (Brian) Kelly and his staff.”

Echols, an offensive tackle at Katy High, received a total of 30 scholarship offers and also excelled in track with a 51-plus feet throw last spring in the shot put. He committed to A&M on June 23 but rescinded that pledge after head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired and focused his attention on LSU, Auburn with the Aggies considered a distant third.

“I felt I committed a little too early to A&M and then they had the coaching change,” Echols said. “The first coach to call after that was coach (Brad) Davis. “A lot of people told me that I would be D1,” Echols said. “I didn’t believe them. I just kept grinding.”