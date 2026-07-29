Tommy White Records Second 4-Hit Big-League Game

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU baseball national champion Tommy White had his second four-hit game Tuesday night since being called up to the majors July 17. The 23-year-old was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, all singles, and scored two runs in the Athletics’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Ex-Tiger Gage Jump earned the win on the mound after allowing just three hits, striking out seven batters and walking four in six shutout innings. The 23-year-old rookie improved to 4-6 on the year with a 4.00 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 12 starts.

White is slashing .359/.390/.410 in 10 big-league games. The prolific college slugger ranks eighth all-time with 75 home runs in three collegiate seasons, but he’s turned himself into a contact hitter since being drafted by the A’s 40th overall in 2024.

He has recorded a hit in six of his 10 outings and notched more than one hit four times. White’s .359 average through 39 ABs unofficially leads the MLB, but he has yet to hit a home run or record an RBI.

The A’s improve to 45-62 on the season and are 4-6 since White’s debut. They sit at fourth in the American League West, 10 games back from the division-leading Texas Rangers.