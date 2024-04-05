Tommy White, Luke Holman Named to 2024 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

LSU junior third baseman Tommy White and junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman have been named to the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.

USA Baseball on Thursday announced the list, continuing the process of identifying the best amateur baseball player in the nation for the 2024 season.

The midseason list includes 45 players across high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Advisory Board will maintain the award’s watch list on a rolling basis, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award based on in-season performance.

White is batting a team-high .328 this season with four doubles, nine homers, 25 RBI, 28 runs, 16 walks and a .420 on-base percentage. A 2023 First-Team All-American, he batted .374 (102-for-273) last season with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59), as he helped lead LSU to the College World Series title.

Holman, a native of Sinking Springs, Pa., is 5-1 this season with a 1.38 ERA, which is No. 1 in the SEC. He has worked 39.0 innings, recording 13 walks and 61 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .173 batting average. Holman is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, innings pitched and wins, and he is fourth in the league in opponent batting average.

Holman, who transferred to LSU from Alabama, made 31 appearances (15 starts) over the past two seasons (2022, 2023) for the Crimson Tide and posted a 4.05 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 100.0 innings.

White joins Jac Caglianone (Florida), Charlie Condon (Georgia) and Hagen Smith (Arkansas) as 2023 Golden Spikes Award semifinalists from the SEC who were named to the 2024 midseason list.

The SEC leads all conferences on the 2024 midseason list with 15 players, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 12.

LSU’s Dylan Crews is the most recent winner of the Golden Spikes Award, earning the prestigious honor after helping lead the Tigers to a College World Series title in 2023. Right-handed pitcher Ben McDonald was LSU’s first Golden Spikes Award winner in 1989.

The 2024 Golden Spikes Award timeline follows:

• May 20: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, and fan voting begins

• June 3: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

• June 5: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, and fan voting begins

• June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends

• June 23: Golden Spikes Award winner announced

Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2024. Baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 20 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 5, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.