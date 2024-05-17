Tommy White and Luke Holman named semifinalists for 2024 Dick Howser Trophy

LSU third baseman Tommy White and right-handed pitcher Luke Holman have been named semifinalists for the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy, presented annually to the best player in NCAA Division I by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
There are 68 Howser Trophy semifinalists from 18 conferences and 48 schools. The award will be presented at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the home of the College World Series, on Thursday, June 13.
LSU has produced two Dick Howser Trophy recipients – first baseman Eddy Furniss in 1998 and pitcher Paul Skenes in 2023.
White, a junior from St. Pete Beach, Fla., is batting a team-high .332 this season with nine doubles, one triple, 20 homers and 57 RBI. He is No. 5 in the SEC in base hits this season with 74, and he is No. 7 in the league in homers, No. 7 in total bases (145) and No. 9 in RBI.
White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, was named earlier this week to the 2024 SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary philanthropic endeavors.
Holman, a junior from Sinking Spring, Pa., is 7-3 this season with a 2.74 ERA in 72.1 innings. He has recorded 30 walks and 100 strikeouts, and he is limiting opponents to a .176 batting average.
Holman, the NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month in February, is No. 2 in opponent batting average in the SEC and No. 3 in the league in strikeouts. He is No. 6 in the conference in innings pitched and No. 5 in ERA.
2024 DICK HOWSER TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS
Pos. Name, School
Christian Almanza, 1B, Saint Mary’s
Edgar Alvarez, 1B, Nicholls
Billy Amick, 3B, Tennessee
John Anderson, 2B, Samford
Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State
Evan Aschenbek, RP, Texas A&M
Ethan Bates, RP, Louisiana Tech
Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State
Chris Beilenson, RP, Duke
Carson Benge, UTIL, Oklahoma State
Brooks Bryan, C, Troy
Chase Burns, SP, Wake Forest
Mason Burns, RP, Western Kentucky
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee
Ryan Campos, C, Arizona State
Jac Caglianone, UTIL, Florida
Jakob Christian, OF, San Diego
Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia
Caleb Cozart, DH, UNC Greensboro
Carter Cunningham, 1B, East Carolina
Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana
Edwin DeLaCruz, C, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Daniel Dickinson, 2B, Utah Valley
Jalin Flores, SS, Texas
Carter Gaston, SP, Portland
Lawson Harrill, OF, Campbell
Luke Holman, SP, LSU
Bridger Holmes, RP, Oregon State
Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina
Walter Janek, C, Sam Houston State
Ryan Johnson, SP, DBU
Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State
Keith Jones, OF, New Mexico State
Caden Kendle, OF, UC Irvine
Seaver King, 2B, Wake Forest
Josh Kuroda-Grauer, SS, Rutgers
Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest
Alec Makarewicz, 3B, NC State
T.J. McCants, OF, Alabama
Cole McConell, OF, Louisiana Tech
Liam McFadden-Ackman, 1B, Northern Kentucky
LP Langevin, RP, Louisiana
Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M
Caleb Lomavita, C, California
Izaak Martinez, RP, UC San Diego
Matthew Matthjis, SP, North Carolina
Lyle Miller-Green, OF, Austin Peay
Ben Miller, 3B, Duke
Gage Miller, 3B, Alabama
Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M
Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee
Ryan Prager, SP, Texas A&M
Jake Reinisch, DH, Wake Forest
Michael Ross, SP, Samford
Brett Sears, SP, Nebraska
Austin Smith, UTIL, San Diego
Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State
Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas
James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State
Payton Tolle, SP, TCU
JJ Wetherholt, SS, West Virginia
Mason White, SS, Arizona
Tommy White, 3B, LSU
Nick Wissman, RP, Dayton
Jakob Wright, SP, Cal Poly
Blake Wright, 3B, Clemson
Trey Yesavage, SP, East Carolina
