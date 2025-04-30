Hall of Famer Todd Walker was in the broadcast booth during games 2 and 3 of LSU SEC Series win over Tennessee this past weekend. Hear what he has to say about the Tigers, Tennessee and the SEC.
Related Articles
LSU pitcher Griffin Herring impresses in first start of summer ball
LSU pitcher Griffin Herring has started his summer ball season with the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League, and he’s picked up right where he left off. Herring was one of the best pitchers […]
Drew Bianco becomes ninth player from LSU baseball to enter NCAA transfer portal
After four years and 136 games LSU utility player Drew Bianco has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, D1Baseball said Wednesday evening. Bianco, the son of former LSU catcher and Ole Miss national championship winning […]
LSU baseball and Florida to meet in rubber match to decide the series. Here’s who’s pitching
No. 5 LSU baseball blew a late lead and dropped game two against No. 8 Florida on Saturday night. Now, the series will come down to the final game. LSU has gotten solid performances out […]
