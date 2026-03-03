TODD HORNE | Who Controls the Future of College Football?

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

Washington and Dallas sit 1,300 miles apart, yet both are obsessed with the same question this week: Who will control the future of college football?

In Washington, the White House is racing toward Friday’s high-stakes roundtable on stability.

In Dallas, trustees, mega-donors, and power brokers are quietly vetting a radical proposal: pool every FBS television right into one centrally negotiated mega-package.

At the center—publicly or not—stands LSU.

Not just its football team.

The entire Tiger brand.

This Isn’t Chaos. It’s Capital Realignment.

College football resisted modernization for decades. Now it’s fully professionalized with none of the guardrails: unlimited transfers, unchecked athlete pay escalators, revenue-sharing already wheezing, and athletic budgets tipping into the red.

Stability is the press release. Control is the real game.

Private investors have the blueprint—contingent on amending the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act—to bundle all FBS TV rights.

Proponents promise a windfall big enough to rescue Olympic sports.

Critics call it fantasy.

The SEC and Big Ten just released a white paper labeling it “dangerously unworkable” and likely to produce less long-term revenue.

LSU isn’t watching from the cheap seats. It’s a stakeholder with leverage.

LSU Is a National Commodity, Not a Bystander

LSU football isn’t a regional draw. It’s a prime-time television asset, an SEC flagship, and a brand backed by serious Louisiana political muscle.

When LSU speaks—or even leans in—the conversation shifts.

For the past decade, a handful of programs inside the SEC and Big Ten have owned the bulk of national audiences.

LSU sits dead center in that elite circle.

A Billion-Dollar Brand Facing a Structural Deficit

Late last week we flagged LSU as a $1.54 billion brand staring at a $25–35 million athletic deficit in FY2026—the worst in modern history.

That isn’t panic. It’s math.

Football still minted a record $66.8 million profit in FY2025. But roster costs are exploding, facility arms races never end, coaching buyouts hit like freight trains, and Olympic sports now survive on subsidies. Revenue sharing is inflating expenses faster than new dollars can arrive. The system isn’t broken because LSU is weak. It’s broken because it professionalized without professional rules.

Consolidation or Duopoly: LSU Wins Either Way

If Congress approves full pooling:

Total revenue spikes.

Distribution formulas get rewritten on a national scale.

LSU’s market value recalibrates upward as a Tier-1 television asset.

If the plan dies:

The SEC/Big Ten duopoly locks in harder.

Revenue gaps widen.

Power concentrates among the true elites.

LSU remains in the power tier no matter what. The only real choice is whether it plays pure defense inside the SEC or helps engineer a bigger national pie.

Governance Is the Real War

NIL deals, transfers, and pay are symptoms. Governance is the disease.

Should conferences keep sole authority? Should a new independent body—possibly with outside capital—control media rights and scheduling?

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has been crystal clear: Why surrender hard-won leverage?

Others warn the current model is unsustainable. LSU’s quiet presence in every room signals one thing: the brand understands exactly how much gravity it carries.

What This Means for LSU

In any future structure, elite brands appreciate.

Television inventory becomes strategic weaponry.

Political alliances become actual currency.

LSU’s edge isn’t merely SEC membership. It’s being one of the conference’s indispensable pillars—national viewership, cultural resonance, on-field relevance, and statewide clout all in one.

The Moment Demands Strategic Clarity

College football long ago stopped debating amateurism.

It is now negotiating its capital structure.

A billion-dollar brand cannot drift. It must anticipate and position.

Phase 1: Public Positioning (Next 3–6 Months)

Sit tight. Mirror SEC skepticism on pooling. Attend every meeting, listen carefully, frame everything as responsible due diligence. No public friction with Sankey. Hammer stability and athlete welfare.

Phase 2: Rigorous Financial Stress-Testing (Already Underway)

Quietly model every scenario: $30–35M+ football rosters, Olympic sports viability, potential changes to the Sports Broadcasting Act. Quantify leverage. Never react emotionally.

Phase 3: Choose the Path

Defend the SEC duopoly for immediate recruiting dominance and revenue security.

Or, if Washington gains traction, negotiate aggressively inside the SEC to protect share, schedule, and competitive edge.

Phase 4: Discipline the Balance Sheet

Roster economics will keep rising. LSU must monetize the Tiger brand harder, sophisticate donor strategies, expand corporate partnerships, and enforce genuine budget discipline.

Phase 5: National Elite Consolidation

Win or lose on pooling, LSU belongs in the same conversation as Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan. Prime TV windows, coast-to-coast recruiting, lasting political capital.

The Hard Truth

Whether full consolidation passes or the Power 2 simply tighten their grip, LSU holds structural advantages—but only if it runs like the billion-dollar enterprise it is.

The national war is over who drives the engine.

For LSU, the question is simpler and sharper:

Will you operate like a modern powerhouse, or like a traditional athletic department reacting to one?

The answer will shape the next decade of Tiger football.