TODD HORNE: Thoughts and Notes on Day 4 of LSU Football Fall Camp

The fourth day of Brian Kelly’s fall camp felt less like a routine workout and more like an exclamation point on LSU’s renewed relentless pursuit of excellence. Not long after dawn on Saturday, the Tigers were already suiting up their shoulder pads, eager to prove that the grind never stops—even under the sweltering Louisiana sun.

In the indoor facility, special teams set the tone. Damion Ramos drilled his first sub-40-yard field goal with surgical precision, then narrowly missed from 50 yards. Out on the grass, new punter Grant Chadwick stole the show: booming aerials that soared high enough to earn applause, plus a nifty three-step rollout punt that bounced end over end. It was a refreshing upgrade over last year’s unit and a subtle warning to opposing return men: get ready.

Practice then exploded into its customary rotating maelstrom. With Aaron Anderson in shorts—he’s been absent from two days of drills so far—Chris Hilton, Destyn Hill and Zavion Thomas took first-string snaps, but nobody stayed put for long. Kelly’s mantra of “competition builds champions” was on full display: the defensive front, secondary and wide receivers cycled through reps so rapidly that you could see even the coaches having to pause to reset their clipboards.

When the offense and defense finally met in 11-on-11s, it was sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson—lined up at tailback in a direct-snap package—who drew eyes, churning out tough yardage and absorbing contact. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, sharp throughout the day once again, scrambled to buy time before overthrowing Thomas under tight coverage from Ashton Stamps. Caden Durham’s burst—dancing untouched through the box—hinted at what could have been a touchdown romp, only to be checked moments later by West Weeks and Jack Pyburn.

The trenches told their own story in 1-on-1 battles: Tyree Adams was bull-rushed by Harold Perkins, who blew by the LSU left tackle, and then faced Pyburn on the next play in a deadlock; DJ Chester won one rep over Bernard Gooden before Gooden returned the favor. Along the line, Josh Thompson overpowered Dominick McKinley in round one, only to see McKinley’s bull rush equalize things on the next snap. These micro-wars underscore LSU’s obsession with toughness—every inch contested, every rep a miniature championship.

Meanwhile, Nussmeier’s mastery in 7-on-7 was impossible to ignore. He carved up the secondary—finding Kyle Parker on sharp out routes, hitting Barion Brown for a 20-yard seam strike, and slinging perfect touch to Jelani Watkins on a diving sideline grab. Backup Michael Van Buren got his shot next, switching in at quarterback, tucking one for a scramble and showcasing the depth Kelly’s staff has cultivated.

A crescendo arrived then when the defense unleashed a pass-rush package featuring Jack Pyburn and Ahmad Breaux at tackle, Kolaj Cobbins and Patrick Payton on the edge. You got to admit that’s about as potent of a pass-rushing combination you’ll see anywhere in the country this season. It was the first time LSU showed it this camp, but it likely will not be the last. Across from them, Kaleb Jackson tried to move the chains but was stonewalled by safety AJ Haulcy—who earlier had disrupted stud freshman TaRon Francis on a seam and then downed Jackson at the line to end the period. Haulcy’s day embodied LSU’s camp ethos: relentless, opportunistic, hungry. Haulcy looks like a middle-linebacker from the waist down and plays like an experienced veteran safety from the shoulders up. In other words, the late Spring transfer addition from Houston is, at least early on, looking like exactly what LSU needs to stabilize at least one of its safety slots.

As day four closed, it was clear that Brian Kelly’s Tigers aren’t merely going through the motions. Every practice we’ve witnessed (three of the four) so far has been filled with intensity and uncommon energy. They’re staking a claim—brick by bloody brick—that this season will be their strongest yet under Kelly. And with talented veterans guiding hungry and talented newcomers through a daily gauntlet of competition, LSU’s attitude remains unmistakable: no shortcuts, no surrenders, and absolutely no quit.

Week one has been a strong start for LSU.

#LSU practice notes 8/2



11v11 stats:



Garrett Nussmeier 4-7 40 yards

Michale Van Buren 0-2, int

Caden Durham 7 carries 34 yards

Ju'Juan Johnson 4 carries 13 yards

Kaleb Jackson 2 carries 4 yards

Garrett Nussmeier 1 carry for 4 yards

Receptions 1 each



Bauer Sharp – 6

Chris…

Bo Bordelon on LSU’s offensive line: “Our job is to protect Nuss and run the damn football, so that’s what we’re gonna try to do.”



“Sorry for cursing.” — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 2, 2025

“I see you Weston! I see you Weston!”@LSUfootball assistant Frank Wilson shouting encouragement and praise to big No. 75 after a nice blocking effort during #LSU practice and scrimmage work Saturday. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 2, 2025

