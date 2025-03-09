TODD HORNE: This Spring Is Crucial for Brian Kelly and LSU Football

LSU’s spring practice is underway, and with it comes a season brimming with potential drama. Brian Kelly, now in his fourth season in Tiger Town, is keeping a hawk’s eye on the quarterback room. In a recent conversation with Wilson Alexander of The Advocate, Kelly laid out his daring—if sometimes patchwork—plans for the 2025 squad. His approach could be seen as a well-calculated risk, or perhaps a last-ditch effort to salvage a struggling situation.

At the center of the unfolding saga stands Garrett Nussmeier. Entering his fifth year and his second as LSU’s starting QB, Nussmeier is undeniably the linchpin of the offense. But the plot thickens with the unexpected departure of prized recruit Bryce Underwood—who made a late flip to Michigan for $1.2 million a season—and the exit of transfers Ricky Collins and AJ Swann. The competition behind Nussmeier now resembles a high-stakes chess match. Michael Van Buren steps in after a promising freshman stint at Mississippi State, slotting into the No. 2 spot previously occupied by Colin Hurley, whose spring was derailed by a car accident. Hurley’s fate remains as murky as a Louisiana swamp at dawn.

Then there’s Ju’Juan Johnson—a true Louisiana high school phenom from LCA Lafayette Christian, known for his record-breaking yardage and touchdowns. Initially recruited as a defensive back and then used as a running back last season, Johnson has now declared to Kelly, “I want to give quarterback a shot.” With Nussmeier’s tendency to keep his feet grounded, Johnson’s arrival could inject a dual-threat dynamic to an offense craving innovation.

Kelly’s blueprint is both cautious and audacious. Neither Johnson nor Van Buren is slated to see more than four games, a move designed to safeguard their redshirt statuses. And if Hurley makes his return, his involvement will be prudently managed over a 12-game schedule, ensuring that LSU doesn’t squander its future talent.

Baton Rouge talk-show host Matt Moscona quipped on Locked on LSU, “One has to wonder if this isn’t just lipstick on a pig,” a jab that echoes the sentiment swirling around campus. Underwood’s abrupt departure upended what had been a promising quarterback arrangement—the original plan, where Nussmeier blossomed with Underwood’s backup, has clearly unraveled. Now, Kelly faces the daunting task of reconstructing for 2026, when Nussmeier’s chapter in purple and gold comes to a close. Gone are the days when transfers like Collins and Swann slotted in seamlessly; instead, LSU is forced to juggle three quarterbacks of varying backgrounds and limited experience.

This quarterback conundrum isn’t without precedent. It conjures memories of 2018, when LSU had to rely on grad transfer Joe Burrow to rework the playbook. The 2025 scenario channels that same sense of urgency—possessing a polished 4,000-yard passer but lacking depth remains a perilous imbalance. A dual-threat schema might revitalize the offense, yet it’s a gamble that attempts to patch immediate gaps without undermining future potential.

Off the field, irony abounds. LSU’s offense dreams of showcasing an athletic dynamo, reminiscent of a Taysom Hill or flashes of Ryan Perrilloux magic from LSU 2007, while being shackled by a scheme that hardly allows freedom. Whether this risk turns into a revolutionary offensive system or just another desperate fix in the unfolding LSU quarterback saga remains to be seen.

Much of the speculation now centers on Johnson’s potential resurgence at quarterback. Once a defensive back and then a run-oriented player, he might just be the spark needed in an offense poised to exploit his mobility while not sidelining Nussmeier. Spring practice is set to be the proving ground for wildcat packages and designed quarterback runs, reflecting LSU’s readiness to reshape its attack.

Offensively, a pivotal question lingers: Will LSU lean into a perimeter-oriented running game? Last spring, hints of an outside zone scheme emerged, but 2024 largely embraced an inside zone approach—a strategy that let defenses anticipate Nussmeier’s moves. With bolstered running back options and a retooled offensive line, an overhaul in the running game looks imminent.

Take Caden Durham, for example. Last year, he was the lone back with the speed to challenge defenses outside the traditional lanes. Now, freshmen Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey join him, intent on injecting pace to the perimeter. But it’s more than just the backs; success will hinge on how effectively the tackles and guards pull and how efficiently the tight ends and wide receivers block. LSU’s backfield is quickly morphing into an unpredictable ensemble that could open up fresh lanes and opportunities.

On the receiving end, LSU has shored up its lineup with Nic Anderson from Oklahoma and Barion Brown from Kentucky. They join Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Chris Hilton on the first team, with third-year receiver Kyle Parker and second-year Kylan Billiot rounding out a group that might see as many as seven players rotating with Nussmeier. With Aaron Anderson and Brown likely addressing the slot roles, the Tigers are ready to experiment during spring, hunting for the optimal combinations. If chemistry clicks, LSU’s aerial assault could grow even more formidable, with drill sessions against revamped cornerbacks promising plenty of high-octane action.

And then there’s the evolving saga of LSU’s offensive line under Brad Davis. After two offseasons of relative stability, the Tigers now face a major rebuild. With four starters poised for the NFL and center DJ Chester’s status in limbo, Davis has a Herculean task ahead. Echoing lessons from 2022, the overhaul is expected to be gradual. Transfer Braelin Moore is slated to anchor the middle, while Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson should slide into a guard role—albeit possibly with a brief practice delay due to graduation. Chester might be shifted to guard, and the tackle positions now see Tyree Adams and Weston Davis as clear names, with promising newcomers like Carius Curne, Tyler Miller, and Solomon Thomas jockeying for playing time. With a blend of veterans and fresh faces, expect plenty of experimentation as spring progresses.

In sum, LSU’s spring practice is more than just a routine preseason workout—it’s a bold reimagining of the quarterback room, a recalibration of the run game, and an overhaul of the offensive line, all set against a backdrop of uncertainty and high stakes. Brian Kelly’s gambit may pay dividends or force further recalibration, but one thing’s for sure: LSU’s next chapter is poised to redefine the Tigers’ future.