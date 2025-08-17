TODD HORNE: This Season Will Define Brian Kelly’s Coaching Legacy .  . . And It Appears Kelly Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

When Brian Kelly traded the monotony of South Bend’s holy bubble for the swampy glamour of Baton Rouge in late 2021, he sold LSU on his résumé with relatively impressive early results—SEC title game in Year 1, Heisman machine in Year 2—and bet his legacy on delivering the only prize that matters here: a national championship.

Now entering Year 4, he’s staring down a fan base primed to turn on him faster than a Tiger running back in space if August’s marquee opener at No. 4 Clemson doesn’t morph into a “W” on the ledger.

Let’s back up. Kelly’s debut season delivered immediate flash: an SEC championship berth—even if it felt like winning dodgeball by default—and the kind of disciplined offense that had Notre Dame fans waxing poetic. Year 2 saw quarterback Jayden Daniels pump fresh ink on the Heisman trophy. But that 2023 offense led by Daniels was in effect wasted by one of the worst defenses LSU’s ever had. A humbling and bumbling season-opening beatdown in Florida against Florida State (Kelly called it “total failure” from coaching to execution) and then a loss in 2024’s ballyhooed season-opener, LSU couldn’t run the ball consistently as it expected to and had the kind of late-game collapse against USC in 2024 that left Kelly saying, “It’s unacceptable … ridiculous.”

With the horrible defense in 2023 and the disappointing start to 2024 combined with the late-season consecutive three-game SEC collapse against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida, Kelly’s political capital with LSU fans was basically spent.

But, looking back, in comments made prior to the 2023 season, Kelly acknowledged that while LSU was not yet on the same level as teams like Georgia and Alabama in terms of consistent championship contention, the program was building towards that goal. He emphasized that achieving the level of consistency displayed by those programs would require more time and continued development within the LSU program.

Again, any semblance of a defense in 2023 and LSU likely would have made the College Football Playoff. With the playoff field expanded to 12 in 2024, LSU’s late-season collapse did the Kelly and the Tigers in.

But after ending the season in Tiger Stadium with a convincing 37-17 win over Oklahoma, Kelly appeared to go on the offensive in his post-game press conference.

Looking ahead to 2025: Kelly stated, “We’re taking receipts and we’ll see you at the National championship,” indicating high expectations for this season.

Team's resilience: Kelly expressed pride in the team's ability to bounce back and show grit, toughness, and perseverance, especially after a mid-season three-game losing streak that left them at 6-4. It seemed to mark a milestone achievement in the team's progression in Kelly's mind, re: USC postgame comments.

Not satisfied with 8-4: Kelly said, "I didn't come down here to go 8-4."

Emphasis on building: Kelly stressed that the team was "building" and was excited about the future, with several freshmen and sophomores playing key roles, especially on defense.

Momentum from special teams: Kelly highlighted a significant moment in the game, the 100-yard kickoff return touchdown by Aaron Anderson, which provided a crucial momentum swing. LSU trailed Oklahoma, 14-10, when Anderson fielded that kickoff.

Roster management and potential returns: Kelly addressed the possibility of transfers but noted the team had been planning for months and will be prepared to fill any gaps.

Enter the 2025 transfer portal: Kelly splurged on the portal bringing in 18 total, including imports like center Braelin Moore and guard Josh Thompson to paper over gaping holes up front on his reassembled offensive line with only one lone returning starter and preached depth, competition and cohesion with the same evangelical fervor he once reserved for the Fighting Irish. Add back quarterback Garrett Nussmeier —an early Heisman favorite—and one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country along with new toys for defensive coordinator Blake Baker, and Kelly figures he’s assembled what he calls his “best roster” in Baton Rouge.

But in Tigerland, window-dressing won’t cut it.

Marcus Spears—the 2003 national championship linchpin turned Get Up analyst—spelled it out bluntly: “If you don’t win big, Brian Kelly, this fan base is done.”

He’s not wrong.

LSU’s last three coaches planted their flags with national titles, and Athletic Director Scott Woodward famously gave Ed Orgeron the heave-ho just two years after 2019’s glory run of arguably the best college football team ever.

Make no mistake: a dud in the real Death Valley equals a short leash.

Kelly knows this better than anyone. It’s like Kelly relishes it, too. Like he loves the challenge.

All eyes now squarely on August 30, 2025, when LSU invades Clemson’s Tigers den, Kelly affectionately calls it “Death Valley, Junior” at Memorial Stadium. Kelly’s mantra is simple: 1-0 against Clemson. The facility’s walls are plastered with paw prints on punching bags and giant “1-0” screens—a daily reminder that snapping LSU’s five-game opener losing streak isn’t just about pride, it’s about proving they belong on the College Football Playoff stage. Beat No. 4 Clemson, and the Tigers not only exorcise recent demons but kick-start a season that has to end with one thing: a national championship parade down Tiger Stadium’s victory hill.

Why does any of this matter so much to Kelly? Because after 12 seasons at Notre Dame—building a program that went to nine New Year’s Six bowls and never quite crossed the finish line—he wanted the “Broadway stage” and resources to go all the way. LSU’s nutrition center, state-of-the-art facilities and SEC recruiting trenches were the bait; the 10-year, $95 million deal was the hook. He’s never shied from big challenges, and he’ll tell you the reported money gap between ND and LSU wasn’t the deal-maker (in fact, he says there really wasn’t a money gap where his annual pay is concerned)—it was the chance to outduel SEC royalty like Saban and Smart, with the ultimate goal of crowning himself in January as college football’s kingpin.

So here’s the bottom line: Kelly’s built the roster, retooled his coaching staff and laid down the gauntlet. Lose at Clemson and the naysayers get louder. Win at Clemson, storm the SEC gauntlet and he’s a playoff lock—one comeback victory away from cementing his legacy in Baton Rouge. In Tiger country, that’s the only story that matters.

How’s It Going So Far?

Brian Kelly’s boast about his “best roster ever” at LSU is backed up by the team’s strong performance thus far in fall camp, particularly last Tuesday against a simulated Clemson defense. With Week 3 of fall camp completed and the real Tigers vs. Tigers matchup approaching, the depth charts are taking shape. Here are the standout players from last week:

Michael Van Buren, QB

Since the end of Week 2, Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren has consistently delivered accurate passes, evaded defenders with agility, and protected the ball. He has built a clear lead over Colin Hurley and impressed coaches with his growth in recognition, footwork, and progression reads. Kelly praised Van Buren, saying he has “grown so much since spring.” The backup job behind Nuss is now his to lose.

Ju’Juan Johnson, RB

After initially being considered a wild-card quarterback, Johnson shifted to tailback following JT Lindsey’s suspension and has climbed to second on the depth chart behind Caden Durham. He has demonstrated quick cuts and explosive speed, giving defensive coordinators another threat to prepare for. Kelly confirmed that Johnson “will be an important part of what we do.”

Zavion Thomas, WR

Thomas has excelled in contested-catch drills, hauling in touchdowns in the back corner, attacking seams, and turning short passes into big gains. He has worked with the first team since Day 1 of camp and has scored at least one red-zone touchdown, leaving even Kelly impressed. The coach raved, “We felt his role could be expanded—he’s a talented runner of the football and a weapon at receiver.” Thomas will be a key player.

Ashton Stamps, CB

Stamps has transformed LSU’s secondary, breaking up passes and maintaining tight coverage opposite Mansoor Delane. While occasionally beat by a four-star speedster, he has benefited from an improved front seven, which has allowed him to make plays. “I feel that pass-rush presence now,” he said. “The ball’s coming out quick, and I can finish.” He and Delane form a formidable tandem.

A.J. Haulcy, S

Haulcy, a Houston transfer, has brought a lunch-pail energy to LSU’s safety position, diagnosing run-fills, snuffing screens, and tackling aggressively. Kelly’s gamble on experienced north–south playmakers has paid off, giving the Tigers a much-needed boost in the back end.

Oh, and about Kelly’s reconstructed offensive line – clearly the weakest of the 10 position groups so far this camp:

“I’ve coached for a long time. I’ve got a lot of guys in the NFL, a lot of first round draft picks,” Kelly said. “I think I’ve got a pretty good eye for what an offensive line looks like. This group is going to be really good.”

“Demeanor, right,” Kelly started. “You’re looking at what their demeanor is. You look at playing the offensive line, it requires a profile that I like to stick with. I’m not going to get into specifics right now, but there’s a demeanor, there’s a profile, and there’s a brotherhood on that offensive line that we built, and that brotherhood is real. Those guys are selfless, and they are the backbone of any great offense I’ve ever coached.”

The Bottom Line

The biggest difference in Kelly’s preseason demeanor this season from those of his previous three at LSU is that he is bullish on this entire team, dead set on winning the season opener and he is confident that this is a championship team.

We’ll soon begin finding out.