TODD HORNE: The Receipts Are Piling Up, But the Champs Are Nowhere in Sight

By TODD HORNE, Executive Editor

Brian Kelly arrived in these swampy parts four years ago like a man who’d cracked the code to SEC immortality. He wasn’t just another coach chasing sunshine and subsidies; he was the savior, the Notre Dame refugee with a Rolodex full of five-star dreams and a vow etched in purple and gold: championships or bust.

“We’re taking receipts,” he crowed after LSU’s gritty 2024 swan song over Oklahoma, that final-game confetti still clinging to his visor. “And we’ll see you at the national championship.”

Bold words from a guy who’d already pocketed $100 million in guarantees. Fans ate it up, visions of sugarplum trophies dancing in their heads. This was Kelly’s kingdom, after all—LSU, where the air smells like jambalaya, bourbon and desperation, and losing is about as welcome as a gator in your kiddie pool.



Fast-forward to last night in Tiger Stadium, where the ghosts of glory days—Billy Cannon’s punt return, the ’03 national title, Joe Burrow’s 2019 swan song whipping of the Aggies—must’ve been howling in disbelief. Eight games into 2025, and those receipts? They’re not just falling flat; they’re buried under a 49-25 avalanche courtesy of Texas A&M, the Aggies who hadn’t sniffed victory here since Bill Clinton was still figuring out the White House fax machine.

LSU led 18-14 at the break, a halftime huddle of heroes forged in interceptions and a blocked punt. AJ Haulcy’s pick-six setup, Mansoor Delane’s tip-drill magic snatched by Harold Perkins, even a safety off Jhase Thomas’s swat on a punt—the kind of chaos that screams “we’ve got this.” Garrett Nussmeier, the fifth-year gunslinger with the arm of a Gulf hurricane, was slinging it: 13-of-20 for 121 yards, a dart to Trey’Dez Green for the tying score, a 41-yard beauty to Barion Brown that Harlem Berry cashed in for six.



It felt like vintage Kellyball, the kind that lured him south from South Bend. The Tigers owned the clock, outgained the Aggies 189-142 in those first 30 minutes. Damian Ramos’ extra-point shank? A hiccup. The fans, rowdy as ever under those oaks draped in Spanish moss, could taste redemption. This was the team that was supposed to collect on those receipts, storm the playoff gates, hoist the hardware that had eluded them since the Joe Burrow fever dream of 2019.



Then the second half happened. Or, more accurately, didn’t—for LSU. Thirty-five unanswered Aggie points, a torrent that turned promise into pathos. Texas A&M, that 3rd-ranked buzzsaw with Marcel Reed scampering for 108 yards on the ground (because why not add legs to a quarterback who already throws daggers?), marched down the field like they owned the lease. Three touchdown drives to open the frame, plus a 79-yard punt-return house call by KC Concepcion that left Tiger Stadium emptying with stunned silence. LSU’s offense? A sputter and a prayer: 14 yards in the third quarter, minus-4 on the ground, one measly first down. Nussmeier, battered like a roux left too long on the flame, ate five sacks before chucking his helmet in disgust and limping to the bench. Sophomore Michael Van Buren mopped up with a garbage-time score to Kyle Parker, but let’s call it what it was: lipstick on a pig, ensuring this wasn’t quite LSU’s worst home whupping since ’99 (non-Alabama edition).



The Aggies racked up 426 yards, 224 on the turf, doing whatever they pleased while Kelly’s bunch melted like butter in a black pot. “That second half was unacceptable at any level,” Kelly admitted postgame, his voice a gravelly echo of accountability theater. “And I’ve got to figure out the ways that we can get our football team to play better football consistently.” It’s the kind of line that sounds profound in a presser, but rings hollow when you’ve got three losses in eight tries and a fan base chanting “Fire Kelly!” before the clock hit zero. “The football buck stops with me,” he added, doubling down. “I have to take a good, hard look at what we’re doing… both from a personnel standpoint and from a coaching standpoint.” Noble, sure. But three years in, with a war chest that could fund a small nation and rosters reloaded annually, the hard look feels overdue. Where’s the blueprint, coach? The receipts promised gold; this feels like fool’s pyrite.



Kelly’s confusion—or at least his public fog—is the real gut-punch. He preaches balance, laments the punt return that “threw off” the run game (Berry vanished after his first-half heroics, one carry the rest of the night), and vows fixes for pass pro that left Nussmeier seeing stars. “I would just be giving you lip service right now if we weren’t going to be committed to getting this football team better,” he said, eyes darting like a man searching for his car keys in a bayou. “Our fan base should be upset.” Damn right they should. This isn’t Ole Miss heartbreak or Florida 2024 fade; it’s a home-field evisceration by an Aggie squad that hadn’t won here in three decades. The only playoff-bound team on that field Saturday was the visitor, while LSU’s dreams curdled into “what ifs and WTFs.”



Amid the wreckage, there’s West Weeks, the fifth-year linebacker whose loyalty is the one unfractured bone in this skeleton crew. “I’m an LSU Fighting Tiger till I die,” he declared, chest puffed under those three letters. “So every chance I get to represent… I’m going to come in every single day, I’m going to work my tail off, and I’m going to bring everybody else around with me.” It’s the kind of raw, rah-rah grit that built this program, the stuff Kelly was supposed to harness, not hobble. Weeks and his brethren clawed for those picks, that blocked punt—their first since Kelly’s honeymoon year of 2022. Back then, hope was the house wine. Now? It’s turning to vinegar, fans who once serenaded the prodigal son now serenading his exit.



Kelly crossed the Mason-Dixon three autumns back to chase rings, not regrets. He traded Irish luck for Tiger stripes, preaching a gospel of process, precision and power that would eclipse the Ed Orgeron era’s highs (one title) and dodge its lows (the rest). But 2025 is exhibit A in the failure file: a season unraveling like a poorly tied bayou skiff, bold talk from last winter now mocked by the scoreboard. He doesn’t know why—won’t say it, anyway. Is it scheme stagnation, the SEC’s Darwinian churn outpacing his adaptations, or just the curse of unmet expectations in a league where “championship or bust” isn’t a slogan, it’s survival? The mirror he’s staring into offers no easy answers, only the reflection of a man who came for glory and finds himself coaching catch-up.



Next up: a bye week to stew, then Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8, where Nick Saban’s shadow still looms like Spanish moss on steroids. For Kelly, it’s another receipt to collect—or another to crumple. LSU fans deserve better than half-baked heroism and halftime mirages. And deep down, so does he. But until the why crystallizes into a who and a how, those national championship receipts will stay stuffed in a drawer, gathering dust in Death Valley.

One hell of a view, coach. Too bad it’s a dead end.