TODD HORNE: Raise Millions, Spend It Wisely, WIN Championships . . . Lather, Rinse, Repeat

Ross Dellenger’s riveting Yahoo Sports article published this past week dives deep into a wild few weeks in Baton Rouge that could easily be compared to a high-stakes fourth quarter in college football history. Just hours after Bryce Underwood shocked recruiters by switching his commitment from LSU to Michigan, a call landed on the line for 50-year-old private equity titan Holden Spaht—a Harvard Business School alumnus and hometown son of Baton Rouge. The simple plea, “Holden, can you help?” set in motion a fundraising blitz designed to revitalize LSU football’s name, image and likeness (NIL) strategy.

It all began as the Tigers were staring down a third season of multiple losses, a lost five-star quarterback commitment swapped for cash, and a NIL fund lagging behind competing SEC programs. With coach Brian Kelly and LSU administrators scrambling, the imperative was clear: hit at least half of their $13 million spring NIL target in under two weeks. And when you’re trailing with a three-season cumulative total of about $12 million spent on football, while peers like Ole Miss recently dropped a full $13 million in a single season, you have to rethink your playbook.

The article paints a vivid picture of a program undergoing a seismic shift. Not long ago, coach Kelly declared he wasn’t in the business of buying players. But now, with a strategic overhaul that includes NFL-style roster valuation systems—an innovation fine-tuned in visits to franchises like the Seattle Seahawks—the Tigers are hustling like never before. Kelly’s personal commitment, including promises to match up to $1 million in NIL contributions, spurred multiple seven-figure donations and a swift transformation in the state’s fundraising narrative.

Dellenger outlines how this surge of capital, most of it coming from a core group of high-caliber donors, led to the recruitment of a top-ranked 16-man transfer class, helped retain key defensive standouts like edge rusher Harold Perkins, and snagged a top-10 group of high school signees. The urgency was palpable—a desperate, last-ditch effort to prevent LSU from being left out of the major college football conversation as the revenue-sharing era dawned.

The piece then shifts its gaze to the broader landscape. Across the power conferences, programs are now scrambling to reach eight-figure donation marks and frontloading amounts this spring to dodge the impending restrictions of the revenue-share cap. Dellenger’s narrative is as incisive as it is descriptive, noting that schools are essentially playing a money game—their athletic futures bolstered by a rush of cash now, even as new rules threaten to deflate these booster-led bonanzas come July 1.

At the heart of LSU’s efforts is Austin Thomas, the program’s general manager, whose secret weapon isn’t just his NFL-style spreadsheet; it’s his methodical, almost surgical approach to assigning value to every roster spot. Thomas’s system, derived from meticulous visits to NFL franchises, ensures that every dollar counts and that the team can stay under the revenue cap while still making inroads in recruiting elite transfers and retaining star talent. His presentation to top donors, alongside athletic director Scott Woodward, underscored one simple fact: without these funds, LSU could soon be playing catch-up to programs with deeper pockets.

Dellenger doesn’t shy away from the tough realities either. Kelly’s blunt honesty about the chasm between NFL salary expectations and LSU’s modest budget numbers reveals a league of its own, where even a linebacker’s value is measured against the NFL’s $252 million cap. This stark contrast, delivered with a touch of bemusement and sobering reality, underscores why the drive for NIL dollars isn’t just about winning games—it’s about survival in a rapidly evolving market.

The article also pulls back the blinds on the influential donors whose seven-figure contributions have become the lifeblood of this new era. Figures like Holden Spaht, Todd Graves of Raising Cane’s fame, and local powerhouse Gordon McKernan, who helped chart LSU’s previous NIL ventures, have been instrumental in bolstering the program. Their willingness to invest, even as they acknowledge the long-term uncertainty of such models, speaks volumes about the high stakes involved.

As Dellenger’s narrative winds down, he transports us back into the nerve center of LSU’s football operations, where recruiters and administrators pore over numbers and scouting reports with the precision of an NFL front office.

LSU’s blueprint for roster construction is clear: prioritize stability by retaining a majority of current players, reinvest in high school talent, and supplement with a carefully chosen sprinkle of transfer players.

This balanced formula, designed to mitigate the inherent risks of frontloading funds and managing a hyperinflated market, might just be the key to keeping LSU at the forefront of college football—and preventing the program from fading into irrelevance.

Ultimately, Dellenger’s piece is a masterclass in modern college sports management—a blend of hard-nosed financial maneuvering and the raw, relentless drive to win.

In a world where the financial playbook is being rewritten daily, LSU’s aggressive pivot to secure NIL dollars is not just a tale of survival, but a testimony to the pressures and possibilities of today’s collegiate game. In the ever-evolving contest for on-field supremacy and off-field funding, the stakes have never been higher, and LSU’s game plan is clear: when you invest big, you have to win big, on every front.