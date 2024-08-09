TODD HORNE: Paul Finebaum is Skeptical of LSU’s Chances This Season

With just weeks to go before the 2024 college football season kicks off, the debate is heating up over which teams in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference (SEC) are overhyped and which are sleepers.

Right in the thick of it is LSU, whose losses on both offense and defense have sparked divided opinions on its chances of claiming the conference title.

But one thing is clear: new defensive coordinator Blake Baker and head coach Brian Kelly are under intense scrutiny. Despite a revamped defensive scheme, doubts linger about LSU’s ability to turn things around.

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is unafraid to voice his skepticism.

He flatly states that LSU will not be a top-tier team this year, citing the Tigers porous defense last season and questioning Kelly’s coaching decisions. He’s apparently not that big a fan of Baker.

What’s more, Finebaum predicts that the pressure will intensify if LSU stumbles in their season opener against USC in Las Vegas. With Notre Dame fans eagerly awaiting Kelly’s first misstep, every move he makes will be dissected under a microscope.

LSU cannot afford to falter. The Tigers’ margin is admittedly thin. They must prove Finebaum wrong and overcome any obstacles in their path if they hope to reach the College Football Playoff.

No matter what happens, the 2024 season will be a true test of LSU’s resilience and determination to stand out in what promises to be another ultra-competitive SEC.