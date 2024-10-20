TODD HORNE: LSU’s Domination of Arkansas Was Hog Wild

Buckle up, college football fans, because the wild and unpredictable LSU Tigers are on the prowl.

Don’t let their lack of finesse fool you – LSU may be a non-conforming bunch, but they are proving now they sure know how to get the job done.

Want case-study proof?

Check out how defensive coordinator Blake Baker lined up his defensive line more than once to launch a blitz on Saturday night in Fayetteville as LSU proceeded to win its sixth straight game since opening the season with a loss against USC in a game the Tigers would no doubt love to replay.

Despite some flaws, highlighted in their recent 34-10 win against Arkansas, the Tigers are currently riding high on its six-game winning streak and showing no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, powerhouse USC is struggling with a record of 3-4 after a loss to Maryland. The gap between these two teams is expanding faster than the college football universe itself.

And just like that, LSU finds itself in the midst of a chaotic SEC race, currently standing on top along with a familiar rivalry foe. Next up they will face off against Texas A&M – the only other undefeated team left in conference play. And while LSU may be considered the underdogs if only because that game will be in College Station, can you really count out a team that has proven time and time again that they can rise to the occasion?

In less than two months, this team has gone from being written off as a pretender to being written about and recognized as a national contender.

It’s a remarkable turnaround and a testament to LSU’s resilience and determination. Head coach Brian Kelly knows it and his players know it too – why not them?

But let’s not forget about the defining moments of this season so far – Nussmeier’s clutch touchdown passes against Ole Miss and Whit Weeks’/Major Burns’ game-changing play against Arkansas. These plays have propelled LSU forward and could very well come to define its entire season.

So, keep your eyes on the Tigers as they continue their journey towards the SEC championship game and possibly even the College Football Playoff first-round bye. This team may not play a “beautiful game,” but they sure know how to make things interesting. And in college football, isn’t that what we all cherish?

On Saturday night deep in Arkansas territory, Taylen Green’s panicked pass attempt was knocked up in the air by Weeks, who then dove into the ball at the 2-yard line to intercept it. This set up Caden Durham’s third touchdown run of the game, giving LSU a comfortable 24-10 lead following a successful two-point conversion.

Suddenly, it seemed like the Tigers had all but sealed the victory and were already planning their celebratory charter flight home. Their defense, resembling fearless medieval knights rather than mere football players, once again held strong in the second half and kept their opponents off the scoreboard. It’s a complete turnaround from previous seasons, where the defense was often a liability that needed to be overcome.

But now, with players like Weeks and Burns leading the charge on a real defense, this LSU team is proving to be a national contender.

As Weeks himself confidently declares, “We know who we are, and by the end of this season, everyone else will too.”

It’s a bold statement for a team that has surprised many with their unexpected success. Call me crazy, but I think this might just be a completely different LSU team than what we thought they were just a few short weeks ago.