TODD HORNE: LSU Needs a New Arena, But It Must Kill the Voter-Free Tax Scheme First

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

Wade Rousse is not wrong about the arena. This is where the conversation should begin.

As LSU’s president, Rousse has made a clear point: the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is outdated. It no longer serves as a fitting home for LSU’s athletic department or the campus community. Rousse has proposed a new arena, not just as a basketball venue but as:

An economic catalyst

A campus-adjacent entertainment hub

A public-private partnership that could elevate LSU and Baton Rouge

The Need for a Modern Arena

On substance, he’s right. LSU deserves a modern arena. Baton Rouge needs a major-event venue that can compete today. Events such as basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, concerts, and conventions will all benefit from a facility designed for current realities. This conversation should not be about opposing the arena. Instead, it should be a call to ensure that the arena is built while fixing the flaws in the current plan.

The arena itself is not the enemy. The issues lie within the public-finance structure, the lack of transparency, and the voter-free taxing district. The unanswered questions about public money collection and spending are the real problems. With Oak View Group as the private partner, concerns about their integrity must also be addressed.

Cleaning Up the Current Plan

LSU does not need to abandon the arena project. It needs to clean it up before it’s built.

How the Current Plan Unravels

The arena is located in the LSU Economic Development District. This is a political subdivision created by the Legislature. It is governed by an appointed board and does not include residential properties. Excluding homes means excluding voters. As a result, a one-percent sales tax and a one-percent hotel occupancy tax have been collected since October 1, 2025, without public approval or accountability.

LSU and the district still refuse to answer important questions:

How much money has been collected?

Where is the money held?

Who controls it?

What has been spent?

Has it been audited?

Transparency is crucial for public trust. Without it, trust disappears.

Concerns About Oak View Group

Oak View Group is not just any builder. It is one of the most powerful arena and live-entertainment companies in America. While they may excel at building and managing venues, competence does not equal public trust. In July 2025, their co-founder Timothy Leiweke was indicted in a bid-rigging conspiracy. Although he was later pardoned, Oak View entered a non-prosecution agreement and paid a $15 million fine. This agreement revealed a secret ticketing deal worth $20 million, raising more questions about public trust.

If LSU partners with Oak View, it must ask more than, “Can they build it?” It needs to consider if every aspect of development and operation deserves public confidence.

A Six-Point Prescription to Build the Arena

Here is a straightforward six-point plan to build the arena and eliminate the scheme:

Identify the Money Disclose every dollar collected by the LSU Economic Development District since October 1, 2025.

Include which tax produced it, where it’s deposited, who controls the account, what expenses have been paid, and whether the funds have been audited. Restrict the Money Place all collected revenue in a transparent escrow or restricted account until the lawsuit is resolved. Reconstitute the Board Ensure the board includes business owners, representatives from adjacent neighborhoods, LSU appointees, city-parish delegates, and at least one independent public-finance professional. Commission an Independent Integrity Review of Oak View Hire outside counsel or a public-finance integrity firm to vet the process. Publish their findings openly. Put the Tax to a Vote or Scrap It If supporters believe in the arena’s importance, let voters decide. If they can’t gain support, pursue private funding instead. Create a Public-Arena Compact Before breaking ground, have all stakeholders sign a compact that answers key questions about revenue use, infrastructure, and public benefits.

Moving Forward

Rousse has a chance to make a significant impact. He can treat this as a communications issue or recognize it as a governance problem. LSU can either appear as an institution testing boundaries or as a leader in reform.

This is not about arena supporters versus opponents. It’s about whether LSU can build something impressive without compromising public trust. Right now, LSU is asking the public to accept too much on faith. This is not a finance plan; it’s a demand for submission.

LSU must do better. The arena should be built, but it must be done transparently and responsibly. With public trust, LSU can still have its arena and Baton Rouge its entertainment district.

Build the arena. Kill the scheme.