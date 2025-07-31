TODD HORNE: LSU Football’s Season of Promise

LSU’s roster boasts an abundance of talent across the field, a fact obvious to everyone. Brian Kelly knows it will take more than that to succeed.

The humidity hangs heavy over the Ponderosa practice fields, a constant reminder that it’s early August in Baton Rouge. Kelly’s fourth season as LSU’s head coach comes with increased urgency. After three years of highs and lows, Kelly’s Tigers are armed with top-tier talent, areas for improvement, and a retooled supporting cast that will make or break their College Football Playoff dreams.

From the start of camp, Kelly has been bullish on his receiving corps, rightly proclaiming, “This is the deepest room I’ve ever had.” It’s hard to argue. Gone are four of Garrett Nussmeier’s most reliable targets from 2024; in their place are six transfer-portal standouts and a group of blue-chip underclassmen. Nussmeier returns as one of the sport’s flashiest and best passers, slinging the ball with confidence reminiscent of Joe Burrow. Now he must forge instant chemistry with newcomers like Oklahoma’s 6-foot-4 big-play maker Nic Anderson, Florida State’s athletic mismatch Destyn Hill, and Kentucky speedster Barion Brown.

Alongside them stand four polished returners—Aaron Anderson, slot virtuoso Zavion Thomas, reliable speedster Chris Hilton, and redshirt sophomore Kyle Parker—and a stable of freshmen still learning the LSU playbook. Wide Receivers coach Cortez Hankton and Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan have a happy challenge: how to divvy targets among eight SEC-caliber threats. On Day One of fall camp, Nussmeier fired two signature strikes—a lofted dart to Brown downfield, then a sideline fade to Hilton—that felt straight out of the 2019 Joe Burrow playbook. If those connections keep coming, LSU’s vertical game will become the nation’s most feared.

But Kelly knows depth alone doesn’t win championships. Underclassmen such as Jelani Watkins, Kylan Billiot, TaRon Francis, and Phillip Wright flashed in individual drills, but they are largely camp bodies for now, running crisp routes for second-team corners and biding time until the 2026 NFL Draft beckons older teammates. Parker, the redshirt sophomore whose UCLA highlight catch in 2024 hinted at star potential before a triceps tear, must prove he’s more than a sideline tease to crack the two-deep.

The receiving corps is a story of reinvention, while the offensive line is an audition. Only DJ Chester returns as a starter. Newcomer Braelin Moore slid in at center, Chester kicked out to left guard, and a rotating showcase of Josh Thompson, Paul Mubenga, and others are wrestling for the right-guard job. Kelly will select the five best to protect Nussmeier and deliver holes for Caden Durham, a trimmer Kaleb Jackson, and true freshman Harlem Berry.

On defense, coordinator Blake Baker’s unit showed flashes of the aggressive front Kelly demands. Sixth-year Jacobian Guillory returned from Achilles surgery, Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn split snaps at the edge, and Bernard Gooden rotated with Ahmad Breaux inside. Harold Perkins Jr., ten months removed from an ACL tear, looked explosive at the hybrid “Star” spot. In seven-on-seven work, new safety A.J. Haulcy hunted down ball-carriers, while cornerback Ashton Stamps blanketed receivers. Practice energy has been high—and if the Tigers can maintain that intensity for game day, LSU’s defense won’t be the soft underbelly it was last season.

Luck has favored LSU’s training-camp health report. Perkins, Guillory, and Whit Weeks are practicing fully. Nic Anderson cleared concussion protocol in time for full-team reps by Day Two. The only setback is freshman tackle Solomon Thomas, who will miss roughly a month with a foot issue. “We’ve been blessed this camp,” Kelly said after Wednesday’s first-day, hour-long session.

So where does that leave Kelly’s squad? Talent-wise, LSU matches up with any roster in America. Nussmeier will hear his name called early in the first round come next April. The receiving corps melds veteran sure-hands with portal playmakers primed for a vertical renaissance. The offensive line will become the SEC’s most physically imposing front once settled. And Baker’s tweaks on defense suggest the Tigers can fix last season’s soft spots in points allowed.

The acid test arrives August 30 at “Death Valley, Jr.” when LSU rolls into Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. A win there will ignite College Football Playoff chatter louder than any band rally against Louisiana Tech the following week. Kelly’s 2025 blueprint still hinges on three things: staying healthy, settling depth charts, and sustaining the explosiveness glimpsed in early camp. If Nussmeier’s deep ball stays true, if Hilton and the Andersons stay on the field, and if Baker’s revamped front seven gets after opposing quarterbacks, LSU will crash the national title conversation. The roar of Tiger Stadium and a season full of promise lie ahead.