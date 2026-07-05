TODD HORNE: Two Economic Development Districts, One Question — What Happens Before the Public Sees the Deal?

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

There is a moment in every public‐ finance story when the words themselves betray a shift in power. At first, the jargon is reassuring—economic development, public‐private partnership, infrastructure, catalytic investment, sports tourism, campus transformation—phrases carefully chosen to promise progress without winners and losers, growth without cost, frictionless motion. But then the ordinances appear: the tax notices, the cooperative‐endeavor agreements, the board resolutions, the district maps, the landowner objections, the public‐ records responses. And with those documents, the story changes.

Suddenly the question is no longer whether Baton Rouge wants a new arena near LSU or a sports‐tourism complex on Burbank Drive—most citizens can see the appeal of both. LSU needs a modern arena. Baton Rouge could benefit from improved sports venues. “Economic development,” after all, is not a dirty phrase. The true question is what happens before the public ever sees the deal.

Today, Baton Rouge has two LSU‐adjacent taxing districts moving through the same fog. One revolves around the site of a proposed arena—the LSU Economic Development District and its Athletic Subdistrict. The other encompasses land eyed for sports tourism—the Bayou Fountain Economic Development District. Different boards, different boundaries, different legal postures—yet they rhyme with each other in their embrace of opacity.

In both cases, public‐finance machinery set in motion before any final, signed agreement could illuminate where the money would go, who would control it, what safeguards would exist, or what would happen if the promised projects failed. That is no minor procedural quibble. It is the story itself.

At a recent Baton Rouge Press Club appearance, LSU President Wade Rousse confirmed that taxes tied to the LSU Economic Development District were already flowing into an account he said “has not yet been spent.” Then he smiled thinly, and uttered the hinge upon which the whole enterprise turns: “Nothing has been spent yet. Where it’s going to be spent kind of depends on if we end up getting an arena or not.”

There it was—not a denial, not a firm commitment, but an admission that the public rationale and the legal flexibility might not be the same thing. If the arena is the ostensible reason for the tax, yet the money can be diverted if no arena ever rises, then citizens have a right to know: Who decides? Under what authority? Under what contract? With what limits? What refund mechanism? What vote? The tax exists before the project is final; the money is collected before the public sees the signed deal. In that gap—between collection and commitment—real power takes shape.

The Bayou Fountain district now presents the same problem in a new guise. On July 1, the City‐Parish Revenue Division issued new tax‐reporting instructions for businesses inside the Bayou Fountain Economic Development District. Yet the Cooperative‐Endeavor Agreement governing BFEDD revenues remains deferred until August 26. Again, the machinery moved first; the agreement was promised later—or rather, remains unmade.

And this time, the raw element is not just money but land. Steve Legendre, speaking for the Duplantier family, says they own roughly 57 percent of the land within BFEDD. He asserts that less than 2 percent of the district can be built upon without encroaching on Duplantier property—and that the family never gave meaningful consent to be included. They insist their land is not for sale to Elite Training Academy, 820 Development Group, or any affiliated interests. If parcel maps and records confirm these claims, they do more than complicate BFEDD—they threaten its premise.

The LSU Economic Development District asks whether a tax without a vote can begin collecting before the public ever sees the final deal. BFEDD asks whether a tax district can be drawn around land its owners say cannot be used. Together, they pose this singular governing question: Can public‐finance power move faster than public consent?

That question lies beneath every ordinance, every tax notice, every reassuring phrase. Defenders will claim all is legal: statutes authorize economic‐development districts; boards can be appointed; taxes can be noticed; accounts can be opened; agreements can be drafted; revenues can be seized; lawyers can recite the steps. But legality is not legitimacy. Legitimacy demands clarity before power is exercised.

In the LSU arena district, citizens were told for months that a grand arena awaited. Yet Rousse’s admission revealed that spending depends on whether the arena materializes, and the public rationale and legal leeway diverge. In BFEDD, the public was promised sports tourism infrastructure—but if the land at its core is unavailable, the rationale and reality no longer align. In one case the uncertainty is over the final use of collected funds; in the other, over the land needed to justify the district. In both, uncertainty follows a tax mechanism that has already begun its work—and that sequence is backwards.

The signed agreement is where the public must see the real deal—not the brochure, not the talking points, not the soft promise of “economic development,” but the contract that shows who receives the money, who controls it, which costs are eligible, whether private entities may be reimbursed, whether consultants and legal fees may be covered, whether land acquisition is funded, what happens if the project changes or dies, what recourse exists if the district map centers on land that cannot be used. Those questions should be answered before a single dollar is collected, not afterwards.

Baton Rouge has seen enough public projects to know that dangers lurk not in the headline, but in the sequence: first the district, then the account, the tax notice, the deferred agreement, the records delay, the after‐the‐fact explanation that “nothing improper has happened because nothing has been spent yet.” But “nothing has been spent yet” is not the same as “nothing has been decided.” A tax account can build momentum; a district boundary can create leverage; a public‐project list can signal intent; a deferred agreement can buy time; a steady stream of revenue can turn a proposal into inevitability before the public ever sees its terms.

That is how power often works—not in a single, dramatic vote, but with a map, a notice, a board, a fund, a delay, a phrase that sounds harmless until you reread it: “Where it’s going to be spent kind of depends on if we end up getting an arena or not.” That line alone encapsulates the LSU district’s flaw. And BFEDD already has its counterpart: where will development occur if the land at its center is not for sale?

The Metro Council must not treat these controversies in isolation. They are warnings. If Baton Rouge will rely on economic‐development districts as a primary public‐finance tool, then the public deserves rules that precede collections, not explanations that follow them: no tax without a signed governing agreement; no district without a clear map and landowner disclosure; no public money without a public‐purpose test; no private reimbursement without public terms; no project rhetoric without project documents; no “trust us” in place of records.

It is not a question of whether LSU deserves an arena—it does. Nor of whether Baton Rouge should pursue sports tourism—it should, if the numbers and land align. The issue is whether government can activate the machinery of taxation before the public can see the deal that gives that machinery any meaning. That is the line both districts have already crossed: one is collecting for a project that may never be built; the other is reporting taxes for a district whose central landowners say the land is unavailable. One asks: What if the arena is not built? The other: What if the land is not sold? Together they ask the question Baton Rouge should have asked before either tax notice went out: What exactly are we paying for? Until the signed agreements answer that, everything else is fog.

EXPLAINER: What Are Louisiana Economic Development Districts?

Legislative History, Statutory Architecture, TIF Mechanics, Governance,

and Public-Finance Implications

Section 1

Introduction: What Is an Economic Development District?

Few mechanisms in Louisiana’s public-law architecture attract as little public attention — and underwrite as many major development projects — as the Economic Development District. For the attorneys who draft the enabling legislation, the bond underwriters who structure the financing, and the parish officials who sign the intergovernmental agreements, these entities are familiar instruments of practical governance. For nearly everyone else, they remain invisible: creatures of statute that quietly redirect millions of dollars in tax revenue without ever appearing on a ballot or in a municipal budget headline.

An Economic Development District, or EDD, is a political subdivision and special taxing district of the State of Louisiana. As such, it is a creature of state law — not a department of a city hall, not a branch of parish government, not a private corporation, but a distinct governmental entity with its own legal personality, its own board of commissioners, its own bonding authority, and its own defined geographic boundaries. Like a school board or a levee district, it exercises governmental powers delegated to it by the legislature; unlike a school board, it serves no general-purpose governmental function. Its mission is precisely and exclusively economic: to enable cooperative economic development by capturing the incremental tax revenues generated by new growth within a defined geographic area and deploying those revenues to finance the infrastructure, redevelopment, and public facilities that make the growth possible.

The mechanism through which an EDD accomplishes that mission is called Tax Increment Financing, universally abbreviated as TIF. When new economic activity — a hotel, a retail center, a conference complex — generates higher sales or property tax revenues than existed before development, the EDD captures the difference between the pre-development baseline and the post-development collection. That captured increment is pledged to bondholders who have financed the public infrastructure enabling the development. The taxes are not raised; existing taxpayers pay exactly what they paid before. The increment is simply rerouted — away from the general coffers of schools, parishes, and municipalities, and into the district’s debt-service account — for the life of the bonds.

Louisiana’s EDD framework is one of the most flexible and legislatively active special-district regimes in the American South. Since the foundational statute was enacted in 2002, the Louisiana Legislature has created more than forty individual district statutes, each tailored — sometimes with extraordinary specificity — to particular localities, particular development types, and particular financing structures. The result is a statutory mosaic of considerable complexity, spanning nearly fifty sections of Title 33 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes and affecting fiscal arrangements in parishes from Orleans to Ouachita.

This document is designed to serve two audiences simultaneously. For the attorney or policy professional, it provides a systematic map of the statutory architecture, the key definitional provisions, the financing mechanics, and the procedural requirements that govern EDD creation and operation. For the engaged general reader — the Tiger Rag audience — it translates that architecture into plain, precise English, explaining not just what these entities are but why they matter, what they can and cannot do, and what their proliferation means for Louisiana’s fiscal future. The sections that follow address, in order: legislative history; statutory architecture; TIF mechanics in plain English; the governance sequence from idea to operating district; public-finance implications; notable district examples; a statutory cross-reference table; and a concluding synthesis.

Section 2

Legislative History

Origins: The 2002 Prototype

The story of Louisiana’s Economic Development Districts begins, with notable specificity, in a single building in downtown New Orleans. The foundational statute, Louisiana Revised Statutes Section 33:9038 (hereinafter § 9038), was first enacted during the First Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature in 2002, as Acts 2002, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 147, effective April 23, 2002.1 Sponsored by Senators Boissiere and Bajoie, the act created the World Trade Center Taxing District in Orleans Parish — the prototype EDD — using hotel-occupancy-tax increment financing to fund the renovation and redevelopment of the iconic World Trade Center building at the foot of Canal Street. The district was authorized to levy a hotel-occupancy tax within its boundaries, with the increment above the pre-existing baseline dedicated to the district’s purposes. Critically, the act provided that if the district elected to levy the authorized tax, that levy would be “in lieu of” any other hotel-occupancy tax within the district — a structural choice that foreshadowed the legislative technique of using EDD law to consolidate and redirect existing tax streams rather than simply impose new ones.

In the same 2002 extraordinary session, the legislature enacted the general Tax Increment Financing framework for local governmental subdivisions, codified in Louisiana Revised Statutes Sections 33:9038.31 through 33:9038.40 (hereinafter the “Part II framework” or §§ 9038.31 et seq.).2 This framework established the blueprint — the definitions, the financing mechanics, the bond authority, the cooperative endeavor requirements — that all subsequent EDDs, whether individually named in statute or created by local ordinance under general authority, would follow. The legislative note to Acts 2002, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 147, § 3 expressly provides that Part II constitutes an alternative to other provisions of Chapter 27 of Title 33 and does not conflict with, repeal, or supersede those other provisions. That interpretive anchor has proven critical in subsequent litigation and legislative drafting: it means that EDDs created under Part II coexist with, rather than displace, other economic development financing mechanisms available under Louisiana law.

Legislative Expansion: 2003–2024

From 2002 through 2024, the legislature enacted more than forty individual district statutes under Chapter 27 of Title 33, creating a dense thicket of bespoke EDDs across the state. The Lake Forest Plaza District, created in 2003 by Senate Bill 808, was among the earliest post-prototype additions — a sales-tax TIF for retail-center redevelopment in New Orleans East that set the template for subsequent commercial EDDs and demonstrated the mechanism’s utility beyond the hospitality sector.3

Key amendment years punctuate the statutory timeline, each wave adding new types of eligible issuers, new tax sources, or expanded parish and municipality eligibility. Acts 2004, No. 897 extended the framework’s reach; Acts 2005, No. 386 (effective July 1, 2005) introduced significant modifications to the financing structure; Acts 2006, No. 850 expanded eligible tax sources; Acts 2011, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 20 addressed governance and bonding during Louisiana’s post-Katrina reconstruction period; Acts 2015, Nos. 458 and 464 refined cooperative endeavor requirements and issuer definitions; Acts 2016, No. 514 added new eligibility criteria; and Acts 2024, No. 289 represented the most recent major structural amendment, adding § 9038.78 to authorize municipal-population-bracket EDDs and updating the issuer definition to encompass Tax Increment Development Corporations as activated financing vehicles.4

The most recent addition to the individual-district roster — Acts 2024, No. 569 — illustrates the legislative trajectory with particular clarity. That act authorized municipalities falling within a population range of 1,525 to 1,600 persons to create a taxing district specifically for the conversion of blighted property to a conference-style hotel. The targeting is so precise — and the population bracket so narrow — that there can be little doubt the legislature had a specific Louisiana municipality in mind. The legislation simply declines to name it.

The Population-Bracket Technique

That last observation points to one of the most distinctive and recurring features of Louisiana’s EDD legislative drafting: the use of population-bracket formulas in individual-district statutes to identify eligible localities by census-population ranges rather than by name. A statute might authorize creation of an EDD in “a parish with a population of more than 23,000 and fewer than 28,000 persons, as determined by the most recent federal decennial census,” or in “a municipality with a population of between 1,525 and 1,600 persons.” The practical effect is to target a specific parish or city with mathematical precision while maintaining the nominal form of general legislation applicable to any qualifying locality — a technique that provides political cover and sometimes simplifies the legislative classification analysis, but that also reduces transparency about exactly which communities are being affected and why. This drafting pattern is a consistent feature of the EDD corpus from at least 2004 through the present session.

Section 3

Statutory Architecture

The Parent Framework: Title 33, Chapter 27

The legal home of Louisiana’s EDD law is Title 33 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes, Chapter 27, titled “Cooperative Economic Development,” spanning §§ 9038 et seq. The chapter divides structurally into two operative parts, plus a proliferating series of individual district sections, and the relationship between those parts is essential to understanding how any particular EDD derives its authority.

Part I: Individual District Statutes (§§ 9038.1–9038.30)

Part I of Chapter 27 encompasses the individual-district statutes — each a self-contained enabling act creating a named or population-described district with its own governance structure, geographic boundaries, tax authority, and financing powers. These statutes do not follow a uniform template; they are negotiated products of the legislative process, and their idiosyncrasies reflect the particular circumstances of each project. Some name specific parcels of property. Some specify that a certain number of board members must be appointed by the parish president, others by the mayor, others by the local chamber of commerce. Some authorize hotel-occupancy taxes; others authorize only sales-tax TIF; still others authorize both. The diversity within Part I is a feature, not a bug: it reflects the legislature’s preference for bespoke solutions to local economic development challenges rather than one-size-fits-all statutory templates.

Part II: The General TIF and Financing Framework (§§ 9038.31–9038.40)

Part II of Chapter 27 provides the general framework applicable to any district or local governmental subdivision seeking to use TIF financing. Its provisions constitute both the definitional backbone of all EDD law and the operative financing machinery for districts created by local ordinance under the general authority Part II confers. The key sections are as follows.

Section 9038.31 supplies the definitional foundation. Among its most consequential definitions: “economic development district” means a district established pursuant to this chapter; “issuer” is defined with deliberate breadth to encompass not only the local governmental subdivision and the EDD itself, but also industrial development boards, public trusts, and — since Acts 2024, No. 289 — specially activated Tax Increment Development Corporations, giving project sponsors a menu of governmental vehicles through which to access TIF financing.5 The term “baseline collection rate” — the frozen pre-development tax figure against which the increment is measured — is also defined here, and its certification procedure is prescribed in detail. The “official journal of the district” is defined as the official journal of the local governmental subdivision that creates the district, a reminder that EDD notice requirements flow through existing local-government publication channels.

Section 9038.32 governs the creation of economic development districts by local governing authority via ordinance, establishing the boundary-definition process and the general procedural requirements for district establishment. Section 9038.33 addresses ad valorem tax increment financing — the property-tax variant of TIF — establishing the mechanism by which the increase in assessed-value-based property tax revenues above the frozen pre-district baseline is captured by the district. Section 9038.34 governs sales tax increment financing and bonding, the most widely used mechanism in practice; it establishes the baseline, the increment calculation, the intergovernmental agreement requirements, and the conditions under which state sales tax increments may be dedicated. Section 9038.35 confers cooperative endeavor authority — the power to enter into intergovernmental and public-private agreements that are the practical linchpin of TIF financing. Section 9038.38 is the bond authority provision, authorizing issuance of revenue bonds payable from pledged tax increments and establishing the State Bond Commission approval requirement. Section 9038.39 addresses hotel-occupancy-tax authority for eligible districts, completing the trilogy of tax sources — property, sales, and hotel occupancy — available to EDDs under the general framework.

The Expansive “Issuer” Definition: Why It Matters The definition of “issuer” in § 9038.31 is one of the most strategically significant provisions in the entire EDD framework. By encompassing local governmental subdivisions, EDD boards, industrial development boards, public trusts, and Tax Increment Development Corporations within a single defined category, the statute gives project sponsors and their counsel the flexibility to select the governmental vehicle best suited to the project’s legal and financial structure. An industrial development board may offer more favorable federal tax-law treatment for bond proceeds; a public trust may provide greater operational flexibility; a Tax Increment Development Corporation may offer a cleaner governance structure for a complex multi-phase project. The issuer definition, in effect, is a toolkit from which practitioners choose the right instrument for each deal.

Section 4

What Is Tax Increment Financing? A Plain-English Explanation

Tax Increment Financing is, at its core, a public-finance tool with a simple and elegant premise: let the new economic growth pay for the infrastructure that enabled it. The mechanism redirects the incremental increase in tax revenues generated by new development within a district — above a frozen “baseline” — to pay for the very improvements that made that development possible. Understanding this premise is the key to evaluating every claim made about EDDs, whether by proponents celebrating new jobs and renovated buildings or by critics lamenting reduced school revenues.

The baseline concept is central. When an EDD is created, the local government certifies the amount of tax revenue currently being collected from the district’s geographic area. That certified figure — the “baseline collection rate” — is frozen. It continues to flow, as it always has, to the school board, the parish, the municipality, and every other entity that has historically received it. Nothing changes for existing tax recipients with respect to their current revenue. What changes is the destination of future revenue growth. If new development causes sales or property tax collections within the district to rise above the baseline, that incremental increase — the “increment” — is captured by the district rather than flowing to the general funds of those same entities.

A critical point that is often misunderstood in public debate: TIF does not raise taxes. The sales tax rate remains exactly what it was. The property tax millage does not change. Existing taxpayers and businesses in the district pay the same rates they paid before. The increment is not a new tax; it is new revenue generated by new economic activity, rerouted for a defined period to pay for the public improvements that made the new activity possible.

“TIF does not raise taxes — it redirects growth revenue, not existing revenue, for the life of the bonds.”

TIF Mechanics: Step-by-Step Step 1 — District Creation. The local governing authority — a parish council, city council, or police jury — adopts an ordinance establishing the EDD, defining its geographic boundaries, and constituting (or providing for the appointment of) its board of commissioners. Alternatively, the Louisiana Legislature creates the district directly by statute, a common approach for high-profile or politically complex projects. Step 2 — Baseline Certification. The chief financial officer, tax assessor, or equivalent official certifies the baseline collection rate of the designated taxes within the district as of the date of creation. This figure is published in the official journal of the local governmental subdivision. Under § 9038.34, if the baseline is not challenged within thirty days of publication, it becomes conclusively valid — a finality rule designed to give bond investors certainty about the increment calculation. Step 3 — New Economic Activity. The district designates an “economic development project” — the infrastructure, facility, or improvement to be financed. Developers, attracted in part by the prospect of publicly financed infrastructure, proceed with construction of the hotel, retail center, conference facility, or other qualifying development within the district’s boundaries. Step 4 — Increment Calculation. As new economic activity generates sales and property tax revenues above the certified baseline, the tax collector calculates the monthly increment — the amount by which actual collections exceed the baseline rate — and transfers that increment to the district’s dedicated sinking fund. The remainder, equal to the baseline amount, continues to flow to its historical recipients. Step 5 — Bond Issuance. The district, acting as or through an “issuer” as defined in § 9038.31, sells revenue bonds to investors in the capital markets. The bond proceeds fund the infrastructure or improvement project — the parking garage, the streetscape, the utility relocation, the conference center. State Bond Commission approval is required before issuance. Maturities must be structured so that total principal and interest in any calendar year does not exceed 85 percent of the projected pledged increment in the first full year after project completion, or 80 percent of the average annual increment, whichever is greater — a statutory debt-coverage requirement protecting bondholders against optimistic revenue projections. Step 6 — Debt Service and Reserve Funds. As incremental revenues accumulate in the sinking fund, the trustee bank — which must be a bank or trust company located in Louisiana, operating under a written trust agreement — makes scheduled principal and interest payments to bondholders. A debt service reserve fund equal to three years’ average debt service is required to be maintained, providing a cushion against revenue shortfalls in any given year. Step 7 — Intergovernmental Agreements (Sales Tax TIF). For sales-tax TIF under § 9038.34, every “affected tax recipient entity” — the school board, parish, municipality, and any other governmental body that would otherwise receive the incremental sales tax — must enter into an intergovernmental agreement authorizing the dedication of its share of the increment to the district. These agreements are non-optional from a structural standpoint: without them, sales-tax TIF cannot proceed. State sales tax increments may also be dedicated, but only with Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approval, and the state portion may not exceed the aggregate local portion dedicated.6 Step 8 — District Dissolution. Most district statutes specify a fixed term or provide for automatic dissolution upon full repayment of all outstanding bonds, notes, and other indebtedness. At dissolution, tax revenues revert fully to their prior recipient entities. Any surplus remaining in the debt service reserve fund is transferred to the local governmental subdivision and deposited into a special trust fund to be used to promote further economic development — a recycling mechanism that returns TIF residuals to the broader community.

Section 5

Governance Sequence: From Idea to Operating District

Understanding TIF mechanics is necessary but not sufficient for understanding how EDDs actually function. Equally important is the governance sequence — the multi-step institutional process through which a development concept becomes an authorized, funded, operating district. That sequence is more complex than a simple transaction between a developer and a government; it involves at least four separate governmental actors, each with an independent approval role, before a dollar of bond proceeds can flow to a project.

Step 1 — Legislative Authorization or Local Ordinance Authority

The process begins with legal authorization. For most high-profile or legislatively targeted districts, the Louisiana Legislature itself creates the district by statute — designating its name, boundaries, governance structure, and financing authority in a dedicated enabling act. For districts created under the general authority of Part II, the local governing authority acts first, relying on the legislature’s prior delegation of ordinance-based creation power under § 9038.32. The choice between these tracks has practical consequences: a legislatively created district enjoys the imprimatur of a specific statutory mandate and may receive more favorable treatment in subsequent legal proceedings, while an ordinance-created district must fit within the general parameters of § 9038.32 and may face greater scrutiny of its boundary and revenue determinations.

Step 2 — Ordinance of Creation

Whether or not the legislature has acted, the local governing authority — parish council, city council, or police jury — must adopt a formal ordinance establishing the district, defining its geographic boundaries with precision, specifying the taxes to be captured, and providing the mechanism for appointing the board of commissioners. This ordinance is a public act, subject to the Open Meetings Law, and must be published in the official journal. It is the local government’s affirmative, on-the-record commitment to the TIF structure.

Step 3 — Board of Commissioners Constituted

The board of commissioners is the EDD’s governing body — its legislature, executive, and administrative center combined. Composition varies considerably by district statute, but typically includes local elected officials (the parish president, mayor, or their designees), appointed representatives of the business community, and in some statutes, ex-officio members such as port directors or school board representatives. Board members serve without salary or per diem; reimbursement for reasonable, actual, and necessary expenses is the extent of permissible compensation. The board elects from its own membership a president and a secretary, whose duties are specified in the bylaws the board adopts. All board meetings are public meetings subject to Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law — a statutory mandate with enforcement teeth that ensures, at minimum, formal transparency in the district’s deliberative process. Minute books, archives, and financial accounts are public records.

Step 4 — Baseline Certification

The board, working with the relevant taxing authorities, arranges for certification of the baseline collection rate. The chief financial officer, tax assessor, or equivalent certifies the pre-district tax collections within the designated area. This figure is published in the official journal. The thirty-day challenge window runs from publication; if no challenge is filed, the baseline is conclusively established. For bond investors and underwriters, this finality is operationally essential: it fixes the denominator against which every future increment will be calculated and provides the foundation for the financial projections on which bond pricing depends.

Step 5 — Designation of Tax Area and Economic Development Project

The board formally designates the geographic “tax area” within the district — the specific territory from which incremental revenues will be collected — and identifies the “economic development project” the TIF will finance. This project designation is more than administrative housekeeping: it is the statutory predicate for all subsequent financing activity, and its adequacy may be challenged in bond-validation proceedings. The project description must be sufficiently specific to establish the nexus between the public infrastructure being financed and the economic development activity generating the increment.

Step 6 — Cooperative Endeavor Agreements

Cooperative Endeavor Agreements, or CEAs, are the practical linchpin of TIF financing and the governance step most likely to generate negotiation, delay, or outright failure. Under § 9038.35, the district must negotiate and execute written CEAs with every “affected tax recipient entity” — every school board, parish, municipality, or other governmental body that would otherwise receive the incremental tax revenue. These entities must affirmatively consent, in writing, to the dedication of their incremental revenue share to the district’s sinking fund. They cannot be compelled to consent; their agreement must be voluntary. CEAs may include private parties — developers, hotel operators, retailers — and may contain any terms to which all parties agree, including revenue-sharing arrangements, development milestones, clawback provisions, and termination triggers. The flexibility of the CEA structure is one of the EDD framework’s genuine strengths; it allows parties to allocate risk and reward in ways that no legislative template could anticipate.

Step 7 — State Bond Commission Approval

Before any bonds may be issued, the district must submit its bond proposal to the Louisiana State Bond Commission for review and approval. This is both a constitutional requirement — applicable to all Louisiana political subdivision bonds — and a statutory one under the EDD framework. The Bond Commission reviews the proposed bond structure, the projected increment revenues, the debt coverage ratios, and the adequacy of the sinking fund and reserve fund arrangements. Approval by the Bond Commission constitutes the state’s imprimatur on the transaction and is a prerequisite that cannot be waived or circumvented by any local arrangement.

Step 8 — Bond Issuance and Project Execution

Upon Bond Commission approval, the district (or its designated issuer) issues revenue bonds into the capital markets. Bond proceeds flow to the project account and are disbursed as construction or development progresses according to the financing plan. The bonds are non-recourse obligations — payable solely from pledged tax increments, not from the general taxing power of any governmental entity. This structure is the defining risk feature from the investor’s perspective and is addressed in detail in Section 6.

Step 9 — Tax Increment Collection and Debt Service

As new economic activity within the district generates tax collections above the certified baseline, the tax collector calculates the monthly increment and transfers it to the district’s sinking fund, held by the trustee bank under the written trust agreement. The trustee makes scheduled principal and interest payments to bondholders on each payment date. The reserve fund stands available to cover any shortfall. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) monitors dedicated state-tax-increment projects and reports to the appropriate legislative committees as required by law.

Step 10 — District Dissolution and Revenue Reversion

The district’s life is tethered to its bonds. Most statutes provide for dissolution one year after all bonds, notes, and other evidences of indebtedness have been paid in full as to both principal and interest, with a minimum existence of not less than three years in any event. At dissolution, the full stream of sales and property tax revenues within the former district reverts to its historical recipient entities — the school boards, parishes, and municipalities — without any reduction or offset. The TIF structure is temporary by design; the district exists to accomplish a specific financing purpose and then ceases to exist. Any remaining balance in the debt service reserve fund is transferred to the local governmental subdivision for deposit in a special trust fund dedicated to further economic development opportunities — ensuring that the financial infrastructure built up over the district’s life continues to serve its community’s development agenda.

Section 6

Public-Finance Implications

Credit and Investor Perspective

From the capital markets’ standpoint, EDD revenue bonds occupy a distinctive risk category. They are non-recourse obligations — payable solely from the pledged tax increments, not from the general taxing power, faith, or credit of any state or local government. If the development project underperforms, if the hotel fills fewer rooms than projected, if the retail center fails to attract anticipated tenants, the incremental sales and property tax revenues may fall short of projections, and bondholders bear the economic consequence. No parish, no municipality, no state agency stands behind these bonds as guarantor. This structural reality is reflected in bond ratings, which typically treat EDD revenue bonds as project-finance instruments subject to development-risk haircuts rather than as general-obligation credits backed by governmental taxing authority.

The statutory safeguards — the 85/80 percent debt coverage requirement, the three-year average debt service reserve, the trustee bank requirement, the Bond Commission review — are designed precisely to mitigate this risk by ensuring that bond structures are not built on optimistic revenue projections unsupported by conservative financial modeling. Whether those safeguards are adequate in every case is a judgment the capital markets make individually for each transaction.

Fiscal Impact on Affected Tax Recipient Entities

The fiscal impact of an EDD on school boards, parishes, and municipalities that sign Cooperative Endeavor Agreements deserves careful analysis that public discourse often shortchanges. By executing a CEA, an affected tax recipient entity agrees to forgo, for the life of the bonds — potentially twenty to thirty years — the incremental revenue growth from within the district’s boundaries. The entity continues to receive its baseline revenue, but it surrenders its share of all future growth above that baseline. For a school board facing escalating operational costs and state-funding volatility, the long-term revenue implications of that commitment can be significant.

The statute attempts to address this risk with a safeguard: § 9038.34 requires the local governmental subdivision to determine that “baseline revenue collection is sufficient to satisfy existing dedications” before dedicating incremental revenues. This is a meaningful but not necessarily sufficient protection; it ensures that current obligations can be met from current revenues but does not guarantee that forgone future growth will not constrain the entity’s fiscal capacity over the bond term. School boards and other recipient entities negotiating CEAs would be well-advised to model long-term revenue trajectories under multiple development scenarios before agreeing to participate.

Property Tax Exemption

Under the general EDD framework, all property of the district — whether immovable, movable, corporeal, or incorporeal — and the income, earnings, and operations of the district are exempt from all taxation, fees, and assessments, however denominated. This exemption is a significant economic incentive for project development within the district’s boundaries, reducing carrying costs and improving project economics. The exemption is not permanent: it terminates upon the disposition of property by the district to any purchaser or transferee that is not a public body. The exemption, in other words, is an attribute of the district’s governmental status, not a permanent characteristic of the property itself.

State Fiscal Exposure and Legislative Oversight

When state sales tax increments are dedicated to an EDD — a step that significantly enhances district financing capacity — the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget must approve the dedication, and the state’s contribution is capped at the aggregate local portion dedicated. Louisiana Economic Development must submit the proposed project for legislative committee approval before the state increment may flow to the district. These requirements constitute meaningful oversight checks, ensuring that the state’s fiscal participation in EDD financing is subject to legislative scrutiny and not solely an executive or administrative determination.

Transparency and Accountability

The Open Meetings Law applies to all board sessions; minute books, archives, and financial accounts are public records subject to inspection. Bond-validation proceedings — specialized judicial processes under Louisiana law designed to adjudicate challenges to the validity of governmental bonds on an accelerated timetable — provide a structured mechanism for legal challenges to EDD bond issuances and CEA arrangements. The judicial validation procedure is designed for speed and finality: once a bond issue is judicially validated, its validity cannot be challenged in subsequent proceedings by parties who had notice of the validation action.

Policy Critiques and Defenses

The policy debate over TIF districts is, at this point, well-developed in the academic and practitioner literature, and Louisiana’s experience fits the national pattern. Critics raise several legitimate concerns. First, TIF districts can effectively “starve” school boards and other tax recipients of revenue growth for decades, particularly in rapidly developing areas where the increment would otherwise be substantial. Second, the population-bracket drafting technique insulates individual-district legislation from the political scrutiny that accompanies openly targeted local bills, reducing legislative accountability. Third, the proliferation of bespoke districts — more than forty in Louisiana in twenty-two years — fragments fiscal accountability across hundreds of special-purpose entities, each with its own board, its own accounts, and its own reporting obligations, making systemic oversight difficult for any single governmental actor.

Proponents offer equally developed responses. TIF finances infrastructure that would not otherwise be built with available public resources, generating net new economic activity rather than merely redistributing existing activity. Because the mechanism is self-financing — the increment pays the bonds — it imposes no new tax burden on existing residents or businesses. The governance layering built into the Louisiana framework — legislative authorization, local ordinance, intergovernmental agreements, Bond Commission approval — distributes decision-making authority among multiple governmental actors, reducing the risk of any single entity making a unilateral fiscal commitment with long-term consequences. And the post-dissolution recycling mechanism — surplus reserve funds flowing to a community economic development trust — ensures that TIF residuals remain in public hands.

Both sets of arguments are made in good faith, and the empirical literature does not decisively resolve the debate. What the Louisiana experience does suggest is that the framework’s flexibility — its greatest strength as a deal-making tool — is also its greatest fiscal-accountability vulnerability, and that the adequacy of oversight mechanisms depends heavily on the diligence and sophistication of the specific school boards, parish councils, and legislative committees engaged in any given transaction.

Section 7

Notable District Examples

World Trade Center Taxing District (2002, Orleans Parish)

The original prototype remains instructive precisely because of its structural simplicity. Created by Acts 2002, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 147, the World Trade Center Taxing District was authorized to levy a hotel-occupancy tax within its boundaries at a rate not less than the combined rate of all other hotel-occupancy taxes levied by governmental entities in Orleans Parish. The district’s stated purpose was to fund the renovation, restoration, and development of the World Trade Center and to implement the lease between the World Trade Center and WTC Development, Ltd. The hotel-occupancy-tax TIF mechanism — capturing the increment generated by revived hotel activity — was chosen because the building’s primary economic output would be hospitality-sector revenue, making HOT increment the most proximate and reliable revenue stream for debt service. The structural choice proved prescient; it established the logic that subsequent EDD legislation would apply to sales-tax and property-tax increments generated by other development types.

Lake Forest Plaza District (2003, New Orleans)

The Lake Forest Plaza District, created in 2003 by Senate Bill 808, extended the EDD model to the retail sector. Targeting a struggling shopping center in New Orleans East — a demographically underserved and economically distressed corridor — the district deployed sales-tax TIF to finance the redevelopment of retail infrastructure in an area where private capital alone had proven insufficient to catalyze renewal. The Lake Forest Plaza District set the template for subsequent commercial EDDs: identify an area with suppressed economic activity, certify a low baseline, project significant incremental sales-tax revenue from new retail tenants, and use bond proceeds to finance the infrastructure improvements — parking, utilities, streetscaping — that make new retail economically viable. Whether the approach succeeded in its social as well as financial objectives is a more complex question, but the district’s structural mechanics became the model for a generation of Louisiana retail EDDs.

The Population-Bracket Technique in Practice

As noted in Section 2, one of the most pervasive and policy-significant features of Louisiana’s EDD legislative corpus is the systematic use of population-bracket definitions to nominally generalize what are in practice targeted local bills. A review of Chapter 27 reveals dozens of statutes authorizing EDDs in “a parish with a population of between X and Y persons” or “a municipality with a population of between A and B persons, as determined by the most recent federal decennial census.” The brackets are calibrated with sufficient precision that they effectively identify a single qualifying locality — sometimes only one parish in the state falls within the specified range — while maintaining the legislative form of general legislation. This technique has practical consequences: it can complicate constitutional challenges under the Louisiana Constitution’s special legislation restrictions, reduce floor debate about the specific community affected, and make it more difficult for citizens or advocacy groups to track which localities are benefiting from EDD legislation in any given session. It is a well-established feature of the legislative landscape that practitioners, citizens, and journalists covering Louisiana economic development should be equipped to recognize and analyze.

Conference-Hotel Redevelopment Districts (Acts 2024, No. 569)

Among the most recent additions to the Chapter 27 corpus — Acts 2024, No. 569 — the conference-hotel redevelopment district statute is a revealing illustration of the EDD framework’s contemporary trajectory. The act authorizes municipalities falling within a population range of 1,525 to 1,600 persons to create a taxing district specifically for the conversion of blighted property to a conference-style hotel. The statute’s precision — a population window of exactly 75 persons — leaves no ambiguity about legislative targeting, even as it maintains the form of general applicability. The use of EDD law for this purpose — essentially a blight-remediation and hospitality-sector development tool for a small Louisiana municipality — demonstrates the legislature’s willingness to deploy the EDD framework for increasingly granular catalytic development projects, well beyond the large urban commercial redevelopments that characterized the 2002–2010 generation of EDDs.

Section 8

Key Statutory Cross-References

The following table provides a quick-reference guide to the principal statutory provisions governing Louisiana Economic Development Districts. Practitioners and researchers should consult the current text of each provision, as amendments through Acts 2024 may affect specific provisions not reflected in earlier compilations.

Statute Subject Key Function La. R.S. 33:9038 Original EDD / World Trade Center District Prototype hotel-occupancy-tax TIF; created the World Trade Center Taxing District in Orleans Parish (Acts 2002, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 147) La. R.S. 33:9038.31 Definitions (Part II) Core definitional framework: “economic development district,” “issuer,” “local governmental subdivision,” “baseline collection rate,” “official journal of the district” La. R.S. 33:9038.32 District Creation Ordinance-based creation process for local governing authorities; boundary establishment; general procedural requirements La. R.S. 33:9038.33 Ad Valorem TIF Property-tax increment financing; captures increase in assessed-value-based property tax revenues above frozen pre-district baseline La. R.S. 33:9038.34 Sales Tax TIF Sales-tax increment financing and bonding; most widely used mechanism; baseline certification, increment calculation, intergovernmental agreement requirements; state increment dedication subject to JLCB approval La. R.S. 33:9038.35 Cooperative Endeavors Intergovernmental and public-private agreement authority; requires written CEAs with all affected tax recipient entities as prerequisite to TIF financing La. R.S. 33:9038.38 Bond Authority Revenue bond issuance authority; maturities, coverage requirements, sinking fund, debt service reserve fund; State Bond Commission approval required La. R.S. 33:9038.39 Hotel Occupancy Tax Hotel-occupancy-tax increment financing authority for eligible districts; levy by ordinance without election; in lieu of other HOT within district La. R.S. 33:9038.77 Parish Special Districts Population-based parish EDD creation authority (enacted 2019); authorizes parishes meeting specified census-population criteria to create TIF districts in economically distressed areas La. R.S. 33:9038.78 Municipal Special Districts Population-based municipal EDD creation authority (Acts 2024, No. 289); expanded issuer definition including Tax Increment Development Corporations; most recent major addition to the general framework

Section 9

Conclusion: Why This Matters for Louisiana

Louisiana’s Economic Development Districts represent, collectively, the state’s primary instrument for what might be called below-the-line public finance: the mobilization of public-finance authority to fund infrastructure investment without raising taxes, appropriating general-fund dollars, or seeking voter approval for additional debt. In a state where the general-fund budget is perennially constrained, where infrastructure needs are substantial and persistent, and where the competition for industrial and hospitality investment is intense — from competing Southern states offering their own incentive arsenals — the EDD/TIF mechanism provides a flexible, self-financing alternative that the legislature has demonstrated considerable enthusiasm for deploying.

The governance architecture described in this document is not accidental. The multi-gatekeeper sequence — state legislative authorization or local ordinance, intergovernmental agreements with all affected taxing entities, State Bond Commission approval, and ultimately the discipline of the capital markets — distributes authority and accountability among multiple governmental actors in a way that no single-stage approval process could achieve. A developer cannot simply petition a single official for TIF financing; the transaction requires the affirmative consent of school boards, parish councils, the Bond Commission, and ultimately the investors who price the bonds. Each of those actors brings an independent perspective and an independent set of interests to the negotiation, and the resulting structure — when it works — reflects a genuine multi-party agreement rather than a unilateral governmental decision.

That said, the framework’s weaknesses are real and deserve sustained attention. The proliferation of bespoke districts — more than forty in twenty-two years — creates genuine challenges for systemic oversight. The population-bracket drafting technique reduces legislative transparency. The long-term fiscal implications for school boards and other tax recipients of multi-decade CEAs require more rigorous public modeling than they typically receive. And the sheer complexity of the statutory architecture — spanning fifty sections of Title 33, accumulated through two decades of legislative accretion — makes meaningful citizen oversight difficult without professional guidance.

As Louisiana continues to compete aggressively for major industrial, hospitality, and commercial investment in 2026 and beyond — and as the state’s fiscal situation continues to place pressure on general-fund appropriations for infrastructure — the EDD/TIF mechanism will remain central to the economic development deal-making apparatus. The major industrial projects announced in recent years, the hospitality investments being pursued along the Gulf Coast and in the state’s major cities, the retail and mixed-use redevelopments in communities across the state: a significant portion of the public-finance infrastructure supporting those deals runs through the Chapter 27 framework described in this document.

For the Tiger Rag reader — the Louisiana citizen, business leader, municipal official, school board member, or engaged observer trying to understand where public money is going and how development deals actually get done in the Pelican State — the central lesson of this explainer is straightforward: follow the increment. When a new hotel opens, when a retail center is announced, when a conference facility breaks ground, ask whether an EDD has been created to capture the tax growth those projects generate. Ask which school boards and parishes have signed Cooperative Endeavor Agreements, and what they agreed to give up in return. Ask whether the Bond Commission approved the financing, and on what terms. Ask how long the district will exist and what will happen to tax revenues when the bonds are paid off. These are not obscure technical questions reserved for bond attorneys and public-finance specialists. They are the essential questions of democratic accountability in a state that has built a substantial portion of its economic development apparatus on a mechanism most of its citizens have never heard of.

STATUTORY REFERENCES & NOTES

1 Acts 2002, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 147, eff. April 23, 2002 (S.B. 105, Senators Boissiere and Bajoie). Codified at La. R.S. 33:9038. The act created the World Trade Center Taxing District in Orleans Parish as the state’s prototype EDD, employing hotel-occupancy-tax increment financing for renovation of the World Trade Center building.

2 La. R.S. 33:9038.31 et seq. (Part II, Chapter 27, Title 33). The general TIF and financing framework was also enacted during the First Extraordinary Session of 2002, establishing the definitional and financing architecture applicable to all subsequent EDDs. Acts 2002, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 147, §3 expressly provides that Part II constitutes an alternative to, and does not repeal or supersede, other provisions of Chapter 27.

3 Lake Forest Plaza Economic Development District, created by Acts 2003 (S.B. 808). Among the earliest post-prototype individual district statutes; established sales-tax TIF as the dominant mechanism for commercial-sector EDDs.

4 Key amendment acts include: Acts 2004, No. 897; Acts 2005, No. 386 (eff. July 1, 2005); Acts 2006, No. 850; Acts 2011, 1st Ex. Sess., No. 20; Acts 2015, Nos. 458 & 464; Acts 2016, No. 514; and Acts 2024, Nos. 289 & 569. Each wave modified eligibility criteria, issuer definitions, tax-source authority, or governance requirements.

5 La. R.S. 33:9038.31 (definition of “issuer,” as amended by Acts 2024, No. 289). The expanded definition encompasses local governmental subdivisions, EDD boards, industrial development boards, public trusts created pursuant to Title 33, and Tax Increment Development Corporations.

6 La. R.S. 33:9038.34(B) and (C). The requirement of Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approval for state sales-tax-increment dedication, and the cap of the state portion at the aggregate local portion, are the primary legislative oversight mechanisms for state fiscal participation in EDD financing.

7 La. R.S. 33:9038.38 (bond authority; coverage requirements; sinking fund; reserve fund). The 85/80 percent debt coverage requirement and the three-year average debt service reserve mandate are the primary statutory risk-management tools for EDD revenue bonds.

8 Acts 2024, No. 569 (conference-hotel redevelopment district, municipalities 1,525–1,600 persons). Acts 2024, No. 289 (§ 9038.78, municipal special districts; expanded issuer definition). Both acts represent the most recent layer of the legislative accretion that has defined Chapter 27’s growth since 2002.

This document was prepared by Todd Horne for his TigerRag.com Column as a reference resource on Louisiana economic development law. It is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. Readers with specific legal questions regarding Economic Development Districts, Tax Increment Financing, or cooperative endeavor agreements should consult qualified Louisiana counsel. Statutory text should be verified against the current official Louisiana Revised Statutes as published by the Louisiana State Legislature.