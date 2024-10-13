TODD HORNE: LSU Claimed Its Identity, Showed Its Teeth and Its Claws in Gutsy Win Over Ole Miss

It was a slow start to the season for LSU, but Brian Kelly’s Tigers finally showed their teeth and their claws with a crucial overtime victory against Ole Miss.

After losing a season-opener they should have won against a USC team that has now lost three times already this season, the No. 13 Tigers were barely hanging on to national relevance with wins against lower-tier teams. But LSU knew going in to the Ole Miss showdown it needed to step up and prove itself as championship contenders in a tough SEC for the CFP and beyond.

And that’s exactly what LSU did on Saturday night.

Sure, the performance wasn’t perfect – there were flaws and mistakes along the way. But when it came down to it, LSU showed guts and grit to take control of its fate in both the SEC title race and the College Football Playoffs.

There’s still a long road ahead for LSU, with tough games against Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, not to mention Vanderbilt, Florida, and Oklahoma looming. But after this character-building win against an Ole Miss team which oozes NFL talent everywhere, anything seems possible for the Tigers because it is.

One of the biggest factors in LSU’s growth? Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who made only his second SEC start but showed incredible leadership and resilience throughout the game. Despite completing less than half of his passes, Nuss threw three crucial touchdowns – including one on fourth down to force overtime, and another for the game-winning score.

Gang Tackling Tigers Like LSU of Old Photo by Jonathan Mailhes

On defense, Blake Baker’s unit also stepped up in a big way. They may have let Ole Miss take an early lead, but LSU’s “ascending” defense made clutch plays when it counted – including stopping the Rebels in the red zone consistently, limiting them to three field goals, and forcing six sacks on slippery quarterback Jaxson Dart while exerting constant pressure. And LSU tackled. Let me say that again: The Tigers tackled. And they broke up passes.

And let’s not forget about the depleted receiving corps for LSU. Despite injuries and an inconsistent Nussmeier, guys like Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, and freshman Trey’Dez Green stepped up with crucial touchdown catches to keep its passing game alive. Mason Taylor emerged when he was needed most.

Overall, this was a massive statement win for LSU.

They proved that they could compete with and beat the best in the SEC and have what it takes to claim a spot in the CFP.

As for Ole Miss, it’s back to the drawing board with its second SEC loss and some tough matchups ahead.

Look out because LSU is hitting its stride, making the Tigers a real championship contender now.

You must be a contender before you can become a champ. And LSU claimed that as its identity on Saturday night with a transformational experience and a classic victory.