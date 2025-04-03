TODD HORNE: Looks Like She’s BACK! And Flau’jae Johnson’s Apparent Decision To Return to LSU and Kim Mulkey Speaks Volumes

Flau’jae Johnson isn’t putting her college sneakers away just yet—and honestly, that’s exactly what college basketball needs. LSU’s rising star made a bold statement by opting out of the 2025 WNBA Draft, choosing instead to chase one more NCAA season of glory.

“College basketball is keeping another one of its biggest stars for the 2025-26 season. Flau’jae Johnson did not declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, a source briefed on the matter confirmed to The Athletic.”

This decision, reported by The Athletic on Thursday, isn’t just about defying the pro pipeline—it’s about recharging the spirit of college hoops, making a statement about Kim Mulkey, and reinforcing LSU’s magnetic brand on any stage.

The league rules permitted the rising senior to declare for the draft since she’ll turn 22 later this year, but Johnson’s heart beats stronger for the college court right now. After LSU’s torturous Elite Eight exit against UCLA, she made it clear: “Once I taste that elusive national championship more and more, I know I helped, but I want my own. Leading the team to glory—that’s what I crave.”

Flau’jae Johnson always tells you exactly how she feels, says what she means and even though she’s one of the best in the game she’s not into playing games with the media and the women’s college basketball fan base.

That kind of sincere fire is exactly why college basketball fans should be and are excited about “Big 4’s” return.

In that thriller against UCLA, Johnson nearly pulled off a miracle, carving out 24 of her 28 points in a second half that had fans on the edge of their seats. Even though the No. 3 seeded Tigers couldn’t overcome the Bruins’ suddenly discovered outside shooting — or their big, early lead bolstered by a decisive second quarter when Lauren Betts was in foul trouble — Johnson’s heroics reminded us why she’s the undisputed alpha on the court. Mulkey, while disappointed with the Tigers’ leaving-too-many-open-3’s play against UCLA, shared that sense of unfulfilled potential, echoing Johnson’s own hunger for more before her collegiate chapter closes.

LSU’s roster is undergoing seismic shifts too — losing Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA, seeing junior center Sa’Myah Smith and senior guard Last-Tear Poa enter the transfer portal, and bidding farewell to starting point guard Shayeann Day-Wilson who is out of eligibility. Yet, in the midst of change, Johnson will lead the charge with along returning wing mate Mikaylah Williams and a powerhouse recruiting class headlined by forward Grace Knox and three other 5-stars. It’s a roster that not only underscores LSU’s commitment to excellence but also bolsters its already popular brand on the national basketball map. With Johnson recognized as a preseason All-American and the Tigers sure to be ranked among the top four or five teams heading into next season, the stage is set for a season that promises fireworks and fun.

LSU fans will revel in this moment—college basketball is getting its mojo back with players like Johnson who choose heart over immediate professional gain. It’s a win for the sport’s authenticity, and LSU stands at the epicenter of that revolution. “I feel like I ain’t really do nothing, for real,” Johnson admitted, making it crystal clear that Elite Eights aren’t enough. “I don’t want to be just in the Elite Eight; I want to dance in the Final Four.”

What’s even more compelling is that Johnson isn’t alone. She’s among a select group of prominent age-eligible talents, including re-commitments like Lauren Betts and UConn’s Azzi Fudd, who are putting their college chapters before immediate pros. Even as elite-level transfer buzz surrounds stars like Ta’Niya Latson and Olivia Miles, Johnson’s quiet, resolute path to another unforgettable college season speaks volumes.

For LSU and women’s college hoops in general, this is monumental. It renews the spirit of genuine competition and reaffirms the magnetic pull of college basketball, where the ultimate goal isn’t just individual accolades and paychecks but the quest for a team national title. Johnson’s return isn’t just good news—it’s a statement that the heart of women’s college basketball still beats strong, and LSU’s legacy is only set to grow louder.