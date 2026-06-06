TODD HORNE: The Most Important College Sports Story Isn’t The Super League. It’s The Fight Over Who Controls The Money.

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

For years, whenever somebody mentioned a college sports super league, the reaction was predictable.



That will never happen.



The NCAA would never allow it.



The conferences would never agree to it.



The schools would never risk it.



Congress would never support it.



Maybe.



But something changed this week.



U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz revealed he has discussed the legality of forming a college sports super league with the commissioners of the SEC and Big Ten.



That does not mean a super league is imminent.



It does not mean plans are sitting in a drawer somewhere waiting to be unveiled.



It does not mean LSU is about to leave the SEC or college sports is about to split apart next season.



But it does reveal something important.



The people with the power to create such a structure are no longer treating the idea as unthinkable.



And that matters.



Because the biggest story in college athletics today is not NIL.



It is not the transfer portal.



It is not revenue sharing.



It is not even the Protect College Sports Act currently moving through the United States Senate.



The biggest story is the fight over who will control the money that drives all of those things.



And that money comes from media rights.



Everything else is downstream.



The transfer portal exists because athletes understand their market value.



Revenue sharing exists because the courts recognized athletes are helping generate enormous revenue.



NIL exploded because college sports became a commercial marketplace.



The House settlement happened because the old model could no longer survive legal scrutiny.



At the center of all of it sits one thing.



Television money.



Media rights are the reason the SEC distributed more than $70 million per school last year.



Media rights are the reason Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12.



Media rights are the reason USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington abandoned the Pac-12.



Media rights are the reason conferences expand, realign and consolidate.



Media rights are the reason LSU football is worth dramatically more than most athletic departments in America.



Follow the money and eventually every major college sports story leads back to television.



That is why the media-rights provisions inside the Protect College Sports Act may ultimately become the most important part of the legislation.



Most coverage has focused on NIL regulation, athlete protections, transfer rules and revenue sharing.



Those issues matter.



But they are secondary to the larger battle underneath.



Who controls the future revenue?



Who controls the playoff?



Who controls scheduling?



Who controls governance?



Who controls college sports itself?



Those questions are all tied to media rights.



The SEC and Big Ten currently hold the strongest position in college athletics because they control the most valuable television inventory.



LSU. Alabama. Georgia. Texas. Oklahoma. Ohio State. Michigan. Penn State. Oregon. Southern Cal. Tennessee. Florida.



The ratings generated by those programs drive television contracts worth billions of dollars.



The concern inside the SEC and Big Ten is straightforward.



Any federal framework that creates mechanisms for broader media-rights coordination, collective negotiation or restrictions on conference autonomy could reduce the leverage those conferences currently enjoy.



In plain English, the SEC and Big Ten have spent decades building the strongest television properties in college sports.



They are not interested in sharing control of those properties.



Schools outside those conferences view the issue differently.



The ACC, Big 12 and others understand exactly where the current trajectory leads.



Every new television deal widens the gap.



Every round of conference realignment concentrates more power.



Every increase in media revenue strengthens the richest brands.



Eventually, the question becomes whether college athletics remains a broad national enterprise or evolves into something dominated by two conferences.



That is why the recent pushback from the SEC and Big Ten toward portions of the Protect College Sports Act should not be ignored.



Contrary to popular belief, the SEC and Big Ten are not fighting to preserve the old system.



The old system is already gone.



Athletes are being paid. Revenue sharing is beginning. Congress is considering national legislation. The NCAA’s authority has been repeatedly weakened.



Nobody is going backward.



The fight now is over who writes the rules going forward.



That is where Cruz’s comments become interesting.



Not because they prove a super league is coming.



They don’t.



But because they reveal where the conversation has moved.



A few years ago, discussions centered on whether athletes should be compensated.



Today, senators are discussing what the structure of college sports itself may eventually look like.



That is a different conversation entirely.



Maybe nothing comes of it.



Maybe the SEC and Big Ten remain separate power conferences for decades.



Maybe Congress creates enough stability to prevent further consolidation.



Maybe the current structure survives longer than many expect.



All of those outcomes remain possible.



But smart observers should pay attention to one simple fact.



The most powerful people in college athletics are asking different questions than they were asking five years ago.



And when powerful institutions begin asking different questions, it is usually because they can see a different future.



LSU fans should not fear that future.



If there is one thing LSU does not need to worry about, it is receiving an invitation.



Whether the future is two dominant conferences, a new governance structure, a national premier division or something entirely different, LSU’s place among the elite is secure.



The real question is not whether LSU will have a seat at the table.



The real question is who will be sitting across from them.



Because the fight unfolding today is not really about NIL, revenue sharing or transfers.



It is about power.



It is about money.



And it is about who controls the next era of college athletics.



That story may ultimately prove far bigger than any super league.



