TODD HORNE: Brian Kelly Knows the Problem – The $10 Million a Year Question Is Can He Answer It With Resolve?

Brian Kelly posed the obvious yet piercing question: “What on earth occurred out there?”

LSU’s abysmal performance against Alabama was a stunning letdown, particularly after two weeks of supposed preparation.

Heading into Saturday night’s showdown with everything at stake, LSU said it had a strategy to neutralize Jalen Milroe, but it proved to be nothing more than a joke. Their execution was lackluster and ineffective.

Kelly shouldered the blame, saying he understood why people would question if the team had even put in any effort during the two-week break.

But let’s be frank, no coach could have salvaged this defensive disaster. Milroe effortlessly evaded LSU’s weak attempts at tackles for the second time in consecutive seasons, two weeks after a freshman quarterback did the same thing in College Station to LSU.

This defense has been floundering for years, which explains why Kelly dismissed his defensive coordinator last season. The replacement, Blake Baker, was supposed to turn things around, but he’s faltered terribly when it comes to defending running quarterbacks.

The problem is LSU is lacking in defensive talent, and that falls squarely on Kelly and his recruiting efforts. Period.

As Kelly busies himself with assembling the top-ranked recruiting class for 2025, perhaps he should also consider poaching some experienced defenders from the transfer portal. This tactic worked wonders for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, and it could do the same for LSU.

Alabama shut down LSU’s pass rush by running the ball heavily. Texas A&M had already exposed LSU’s inability to contain mobile quarterbacks, and it’s evident that the issue still persists.

Milroe’s performance was outstanding – his quick decisions and flawless releases left LSU’s defense in tatters. His third-down conversions were remarkable, moving the chains on 10 out of 13 attempts.

Add in LSU’s turnovers and penalties, and you get a blowout.

The Tigers are not a terrible team, but their flaws on defense are hindering them from reaching their full potential. Kelly knows that changes need to be made to the roster before next season if they want to contend for a championship.

LSU needs better defensive backs, and more of them. Their linebackers are non-existent at key moments, and there is a lack of playmakers on the defensive line. It’s up to Kelly and his staff to address these issues and rebuild the depth chart.

If no changes are made, we will find ourselves asking the same question next year: What have they been doing all this time?

But, moving forward, LSU’s offense could also use some much needed transfer portal help before next season. The Tigers’ disappointing offensive line loses four starters, wide receivers Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels pass the torch to Aaron Anderson and who else? Tight End Mason Taylor will likely get drafted and then what? Garrett Nussmeier’s NFL stock is dropping currently, so he’s likely to return. That’s a positive, right?

The point is, Kelly is facing many more questions heading into next year than just a talent-challenged defense.

This season is effectively over now. LSU failed to live up to the storied tradition of football that comes with wearing those three letters on their helmet. That is what truly matters, not playoff aspirations.

BK’s words. Not mine.

Kelly knows what needs to be done, and it’s time for him to take responsibility and get it done.

The bucks stop with Kelly, no one else.