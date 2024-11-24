TODD HORNE: Brian Kelly Adjusting to New SEC Where It’s Now Truly ANY GIVEN SATURDAY

By Todd Horne, Executive Editor

The boos and jeers were replaced with cheers as LSU’s Tigers celebrated their hard-fought 24-17 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Brian Kelly, channeling his inner Tony D’Amato, stood stoic and determined on the sidelines, his face etched with the scars of past battles.

“You know, I listen to the noise out there about LSU football and the indictments that are made…But the players didn’t listen to it, and the coaches didn’t listen to it. I’m proud of them,” Kelly said.

“The way they prepared this football team was great. We played a really good, tough team. They (Vanderbilt) shortened the game, held onto the football, and played good defense.”

But it was sixth-year running back Josh Williams who stole the show with his gritty performance. Covered in dirt and sweat, Williams bulldozed through Vanderbilt’s defenders for crucial rushing yards all game long. He also made key blocks in pass protection and caught short passes for extra yards.

Apparently, Williams’ powerful words during a players-only meeting earlier in the week ignited a fire within the team, rallying them to reclaim their pride amidst adversity. And rally they did, answering the call with a fervor that bordered on obsession. In the end, it was Williams who sealed the win with a crucial play deep in enemy territory, sending the stadium into a frenzy. This was more than just a game – it was a declaration of triumph over doubt and a rediscovery of LSU’s heart and soul.

In the SEC, this is not your father’s conference. It’s become the Any Given Sunday of college football – or rather, Any Given Saturday. Just look at Oklahoma’s shocking dominate win over No. 7 Alabama and Auburn’s four-overtime victory over No. 15 Texas A&M.

LSU wraps up its regular season next week against Oklahoma, which may just have the best overall defense in the SEC. And speaking of unexpected results, Florida pulled off an upset over No. 9 Ole Miss, while under .500 Auburn improved to 5-6 with their win over Texas A&M.

As fictional coach Tony D’Amato famously said, “On any given Sunday you’re gonna win or you’re gonna lose. The point is – can you win or lose like a man?” And LSU did just that in their rollercoaster of a game against Vanderbilt.

Despite the early struggles on defense and the early constant cries to fire Kelly, the Tigers showed their resilience and proved their doubters wrong. Who knows what surprises the SEC has in store next week? That’s the beauty of this new conference – it’s truly Any Given Saturday.