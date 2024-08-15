TODD HORNE: Assessing and Previewing LSU football in 2024 now that ‘Moving Days’ have arrived

Get a sneak peek into what LSU football has in store for the 2024 college football season. ​ Discover the key strengths, potential breakout stars, and looming questions surrounding the team. From the anticipated offensive philosophy shift to standout players like Will Campbell, Emery Jones, and Harold Perkins, delve into the early intel shaping LSU’s upcoming season under head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly calls this critical phase the Tigers are in the midst of right now at preseason practice moving days – he likens it to the key stretch of a professional golf tournament.

But 14 days into fall camp, it’s time to make a hard assessment of the 2024 LSU football team and what to expect heading into the September 1 season opener against the No. 23 USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The depth chart on both sides of the ball will be finalized over the next few practices as LSU shifts it focus to game planning for its season-opener.

Top 5 takeaways:

1. All eyes this season will be on Garrett Nussmeier as he leads the team at quarterback, with differing opinions on his potential impact. Most people expect Nuss to be far less explosive and far less efficient than Jayden Daniels was the past two seasons. I agree Nuss will less explosive than Daniels. Anyone would. As far as being less efficient, I’m not in that camp. I think LSU’s new offense is built for Nuss and I think he’ll steer it with precision in 2024.

2. Receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr. are expected to stand out for the LSU Tigers, providing a strong offensive passing game when LSU needs it. And they will. But don’t forget about CJ Daniels, Mason Taylor and Aaron Anderson. I think they’ll be prominent production fixtures all season. Keep an eye out for Kyle Parker, too.

3. The offensive line, led by Will Campbell and Emery Jones, is projected to be one of the best in the nation. Keep an eye on DJ Chester as he takes over at center. His success will be key.

4. A major shift in offensive strategy is anticipated, with a focus on involving the running backs more. Sophomore running back Kaleb Jackson is generating significant excitement for his potential impact. Jackson has gained about 10 pounds of muscle and now weighs in at a rock solid 235 pounds without having lost any speed. He’s tough to tackle and his overall knowledge of the game has improved. Jackson, along with Josh Williams, in particular, will be a key in what is expected to be a more run-oriented, ball-control LSU offense.

5. While there is optimism about defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s potential, concerns remain about depth on the defensive line and in the secondary. Players like preseason All-American linebacker Harold Perkins and edge rusher Bradyn Swinson will need to step up to ensure success for the team. Pressuring the opposing quarterback early and often is going to be paramount to any success LSU experiences on defense this season.

Offensive focal point: Kaleb Jackson is poised to be a key player for the offense in 2024. With high praise for his skills and work ethic, expect him to make a significant impact on the team’s performance. Also look for junior tight end Mason Taylor to be a major factor in LSU’s new short passing game designed to augment its newly emphasized rushing attack.

Key WR standout: Kyren Lacy has been identified as a top receiver for LSU in 2024. Known for his leadership and attention to detail, he will play a crucial role in the receiving corps.

Defensive questions: Depth on the defensive line and talent in the secondary are major concerns for LSU’s defense heading into the 2024 season. Defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory and defensive end Sai’Vion Jones have had excellent camps and appear to be stepping up just as Baker needs them to.

Expectations for O-line: The offensive line should be dominant. Look out for impressive performances from Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier, and new starting center DJ Chester.

Overall predictions: The offense may not be as explosive, but the running backs will have a more prominent role. The defense is uncertain, with excitement for Blake Baker but worries about depth. Keep an eye on players like Harold Perkins and Bradyn Swinson to make significant contributions in the upcoming season.

Offensive strategy shift: In 2024, LSU is expected to focus more on involving their running backs in the game plan. This could mean a less potent offense overall, but players like Kaleb Jackson are generating excitement and expected to play a crucial role.

Rumors are circulating about the top athlete in LSU’s wide receiver room, with sources pointing to Chris Hilton Jr. as the standout. The team’s strengths for the 2024 season are highlighted, including a talented offensive line and skillful players at key positions such as wide receiver and running back. There is also optimism surrounding the potential of defensive coordinator Blake Baker to elevate the defense, despite some uncertainty about the team’s defensive talent. With his exceptional speed and jumping ability, Hilton Jr. is expected to have a significant impact on the team and potentially excel in his football career.Perkins is poised to play a crucial role at linebacker, while Chester is set to take over as the starting center, with high expectations for his future success. As for the outlook for LSU’s defense in 2024, there are both concerns and hopes for improvement under new coaching leadership, including Baker, Bo Davis, Kevin Peoples, Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen. The defensive line and the defensive backs have both demonstrated improvement in preseason camp. It will have to continue throughout the season for LSU to make the College Football Playoff.

Despite optimism surrounding Baker’s leadership, there are concerns about depth issues and uncertainties in certain positions. The defense is said to be less solid compared to the offense, with questions about the potential performance in 2024 due to talent gaps. However, many are eagerly anticipating the development of young defenders and their potential impact on the team this season.

What are the expectations for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier?

Expectations for LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier are a topic of debate within the program. While some have high praise for his strong arm, pocket presence, and confidence, others raise doubts about his limitations and inconsistent offseason performance. This adds a layer of intrigue to Nussmeier’s development and story for the upcoming season. Personally, I think Nuss is going to be just fine. LSU’s offense is going to be productive and dominant in most games, albeit more controlled. It’s designed, in my opinion, to Nuss’ strengths.

What are the main areas of concern for LSU football in 2024?

LSU football has several key areas of concern heading into 2024. These include worries about depth on the defensive line, potentially impacting their ability to generate pressure and control the line of scrimmage. There are also concerns about impactful talent in the secondary, highlighting a need for improvement and development in that area. Additionally, there is uncertainty about how quickly new defensive coordinator Baker can maximize the unit’s potential given current talent gaps.