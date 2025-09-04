To LSU Guard Josh Thompson Of Northwestern, A National Championship Is Other Worldly

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU senior transfer right guard Josh Thompson likely never even imagined winning a national championship at Northwestern, where he started 21 games the previous two seasons and was a backup in 2022.

Northwestern, located in Evanston, Illinois, went 1-11 and 1-8 in the Big Ten in his first season, then 8-5 and 4-4 in 2023 and 4-8 and 2-7 last year. Northwestern last won the Big Ten title in 2000 and last played in the Rose Bowl in the 1995 season.

LSU’S CREATIVE OFFENSE HELPED WIN THE NIGHT AT CLEMSON

“Since I was a kid, it was my dream to win a national championship, and so that opportunity to chase a national championship is everything,” Thompson, a native of Fenton, Michigan, said on Tuesday at player interviews.

So, when LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis mentioned those two magic words to Thompson (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) during his recruitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal after the 2024 season, it meant everything to the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the portal and No. 16 overall transfer.

“He said to me that he was going to help me be an NFL player and that we were going to win the national championship,” Thompson said. “And those are two things I want more than anything. That’s my goal.”

Especially that last part.

LSU did just win the national championship in the 2019 season, played for the title in the 2011 season and won national crowns in the 2007, 2003 and 1958 seasons.

“That national championship, more than anything, is, I mean, just to even picture it,” Thompson said. “It’s got to be the coolest thing ever. That’s something that I want to touch.”

LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and new run game coordinator Alex Atkins also spoke to Thompson during his recruitment.

“I think a lot of what we talked about was how important it was to win this year,” he said. “That was a very prominent aspect of the process.”

The fact that Davis just helped put four offensive linemen from the 2024 Tigers into the 2025 NFL Draft didn’t hurt, either. Those were left tackle Will Campbell in the first round (fourth overall pick and highest selected offensive lineman from LSU in history), right tackle Emery Jones Jr. in the third round, guard Miles Frazier in the fifth round and guard Garrett Dellinger in the seventh round.

“Coach Davis is great at getting the best out of you,” Thompson said. “I think there is zero room for complacency, and there’s zero room for sitting at that same level. He is constantly pushing you to be your best self. He’s creating adversity for you in practice. I have become a better football player for it, and I think that’s a noticeable tangible thing that I can latch on to and appreciate him for.”

“The offensive line did an unbelievable job, and some of those guys are really young.” … Garrett Nussmeier. https://t.co/tOudQxz4gB — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 2, 2025

LSU’s new offensive line went up against one of the best defensive lines in the country on paper with projected first round picks TJ Parker at an end and Peter Woods at a tackle. But the Tigers allowed only one sack of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and provided for a consistent rushing attack of 108 yards on 31 carries and dominated the second half.

But that was last week. The No. 3 Tigers (1-0) host Louisiana Tech (1-0) Saturday at Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+).

“I think the biggest thing we’ve been able to do is get rid of that idea of satisfaction,” Thompson said. “You can appreciate the good things that you did, but you can’t stick on them. Our consistent aptitude for growth is something that I’ve really took to and a lot of the guys took to. That’s something we’re going to continue to do and why I think we’re going to get a lot better as the season continues.”