Tight End Bauer Sharp Becomes First Tiger Selected On Day Three Of NFL Draft

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Former LSU tight end Bauer Sharp is headed east.

Sharp became the first Tiger selected on the final day of the NFL Draft, going No. 185 overall in the sixth round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sharp becomes the fourth overall LSU player drafted this weekend and the second on offense.

Sharp caught 24 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers this season. While his numbers weren’t eye-popping, he has the ability to impact opposing defenses in the right system, and the Buccaneers could be an ideal fit.

Tampa Bay has had success utilizing tight ends in recent years, particularly Cade Otton, who finished last season with 572 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Sharp, who stands 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, adds needed depth to the Buccaneers’ tight end room.