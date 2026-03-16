Tigers Win Slugfest To Become 1st LSU Team To Beat Vanderbilt In 2025-26 All-Sports Season

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 13 LSU left no doubt it was not going to leave Nashville without a Southeastern Conference win at Vanderbilt.

The Tigers poured on 10 hits for a 16-9 victory over the Commodores on Sunday afternoon after losing the first two games of the series, 13-12 and 11-3. LSU avoided its first 0-3 start in SEC play in 15 years.

LSU (14-7, 1-2 SEC) also became the first Tiger team to beat a Vanderbilt team in the 2025-26 all-sports calendar sports year after the football team lost, 31-24, on Oct. 18, the women’s basketball team fell, 65-61, on Jan. 4, and the men’s basketball team lost, 84-73, on Jan. 10 – all in Nashville.

“Like, he’s the best coach since Skip Bertman in college baseball, in my opinion.”

-Jay Johnson on Tim Corbin, whom Skip once interviewed to be LSU’s coach.https://t.co/WjBStG6EjG — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 12, 2026

But this one was not as easy as the score may indicate as Vanderbilt also got 10 hits, including four home runs, and wouldn’t go away.

The Tigers took a 4-0 lead after the first inning and 6-1 after two. But it was not over.

Vanderbilt (13-8, 2-1 SEC) cut LSU’s lead to 6-5 in the fifth with four runs after LSU starter William Schmidt had to leave the game with an apparent injury. The Commodores tied it 6-6 in the sixth before LSU took an 11-6 lead in the seventh with a three-run home run by Jake Brown in a five-run rally. But the Tigers let Vanderbilt get within 11-9 in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run home run by Mack Whitcomb off Sheerin.

Finally, the Tigers put it away with seven runs in the eighth inning for the 16-9 lead as Brown and Cade Arrambide each hit two-run singles and Omar Serna Jr. added an RBI single. Brown finished 2-for-4 with six RBIs. Arrambide was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Schmidt allowed only three hits and three runs with three walks and six strikeouts before leaving in the fifth. Reliever Deven Sheerin (2-0) picked up the win with two earned runs allowed out of three and two hits in two and a third innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Vanderbilt reliever Brennan Seiber (2-1) took the loss, though he only allowed three runs on two hits in five innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Tommy Goodin hit two solo home runs for Vanderbilt and finished the series 5-for-9 with three home runs after coming in hitting .213. LSU used five pitchers in all to Vanderbilt’s six.

The Tigers host Grambling State (5-13, 2-1 SWAC) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before hosting No. 9 Oklahoma (17-3, 2-1 SEC) in a Thursday-Saturday SEC series – 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU and 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+. Oklahoma took two of three over the weekend over No. 22 Texas A&M.