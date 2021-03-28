Tigers win five events at Texas Relays as Terrance Laird wins 200 meters in 19.81 seconds

LSU’s Terrance Laird blazed his way to the nation’s third-fastest 200-meter time of 19.81 seconds to win the event Saturday at the 93rd annual Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

“Relax and sprint, that’s all we talk about and just do what you’ve got to do,” said Laird, chosen as the men’s Performer of the Meet.

Laird’s time was the second-best in school history, trailing only Xavier Carter’s 19.63 established in 2006. His win was one of five individual titles over the three-day competition for LSU’s track and field athletes. LSU also compiled eight runner-up finishes and four third-place showings.

Damion Thomas turned in the 10th fastest collegiate time in winning the 110-meter hurdles (13.22) with a personal-best effort in claiming his second Texas Relays title in the event. His time also broke the nine-year-old school record of Barrett Nugent (13.32).

LSU’s women captured a pair of individual titles and also triumphed in the 400 relay.

Tonea Marshall led a 1-2-4-8 finish for LSU in the 100 hurdles with a time of 12.75, Jurnee Woodward won the 400 hurdles (56.64) for her second career title at the Texas Relays. Katy-Ann McDonald captured the 800 meters (2:06.84), becoming the first female competitor in school history to win the event at the Texas Relays.

LSU’s winning 400 meters relay unit of Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason and Amber Anning had a victorious time of 42.87.

Moreover, NCAA indoor pole vault champion Lisa Gunnarsson turned in a school-record effort of 14-9 to finish third in the event which also featured a total of four professional vaulters. Gunnarsson’s clearance topped the previous mark of 14-3 ¼ established by Lorena Rangel.

Thelma Davies posted personal bests in both the 100 (11.21) and 200 (22.89) where she finished second in both events.

Alia Armstrong was second in the 100 hurdles (12.85) with a personal best time, while Milan Young was second in the 400 hurdles (56.94) and Abby O’Donoghue second in the high jump at 6-2, the second-best showing in school history. She already holds the school indoor high jump mark.

LSU’s men’s 400 meters relay team consisting of Akanni Hislop, Noah Williams, Dylan Peebles and Laird was second with a time of 38.70, Eric Edwards third in the 110 meters hurdles (13.56) and Jon Nerdal posted a personal-best 226-5 in the hammer throw for the top finish among college competitors and third overall behind two professionals.