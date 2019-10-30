Tigers will open 2021 football schedule with three night games

Kickoff times for LSU’s first three football games have been set as the SEC released its early season TV schedule and selected other TV dates.

The Tigers will open the season Sept. 4 at UCLA with a 7:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium on FOX.

Then, LSU begins its home schedule vs. McNeese State on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital. On Sept. 18, the Tigers are home vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Here’s the complete early season SEC schedule and other selected dates. All times are CT.

September 2 (Thursday)

Bowling Green at Tennessee (SEC Network) 7 p.m.

September 4 (Saturday)

ULK-Monroe at Kentucky (SEC Network) 11 a.

Rice at Arkansas (ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital) 1 p.m.

Alabama vs. Miami, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Atlanta (ABC) 2:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Missouri (SEC Network) 3 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina (ESPN+/SEC Network Digital) 6 p.m.

Akron at Auburn (ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital) 6 p.m.

Georgia vs. Clemson, Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte (ABC) 6:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida (SEC Network) 6:30 p.m.

Kent State at Texas A&M (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

East Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital) 7 p.m.

LSU at UCLA (Fox) 7:30 p.m.

September 6 (Monday)

Ole Miss vs. Louisville, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Atlanta (ESPN) 7 p.m.

September 11 (Saturday)

Alabama State at Auburn (SEC Network) 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee (ESPN) 11 a.m.

Florida at South Florida (ABC) 11 a.m.

South Carolina at East Carolina (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

UAB at Georgia (ESPN2) 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado, Denver (FOX) 2:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama (SEC Network) 3 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas (ESPN) 6 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky (SEC Network) 6:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Ole Miss (ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital) 6:30 p.m.

McNeese State at LSU (ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital) 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado (CBSSN) 9 p.m.

September 18 (Saturday)

New Mexico at Texas A&M (SEC Network) 11 a.m.

Chattanooga at Kentucky (ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital) 11 a.m.

Southeast Missouri at Missouri (ESPN+/SEC Network+Digital) 11 a.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee (ESPN+/SEC Network+ Digital) 11 a.m.

Alabama at Florida (CBS) 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas (SEC Network) 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Memphis (ESPN2) 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia (ESPN) 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at LSU (SEC Network) 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Penn State (ABC) 6:30 p.m.

Tulane at Ole Miss (ESPN2) 7 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

October 9 Saturday

CBS Doubleheader (CBS) 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

October 16 Saturday

CBS Doubleheader (CBS) 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

October 30 Saturday

Georgia vs Florida Jacksonville (CBS) 2:30 p.m.

November 25 (Thursday)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (ESPN) 6:30 p.m.

November 26 (Friday)

Missouri at Arkansas (CBS) 2:30 p.m.

December 4 (Saturday)

SEC Championship Game Atlanta (CBS) 3 p.m.