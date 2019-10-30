Tigers take care of Southern, set for SEC series starting Thursday at Auburn

It was, as LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri described, a “workmanlike effort.”

Right fielder Dylan Crews and second baseman Drew Bianco each homered and the Tigers collected 11 hits in a 10-2 win over Southern on Monday in Alex Box Stadium.

Crews, Bianco and designated hitter Cade Beloso each contributed two RBI Monday to pace the Tigers’ 11-hit output. Freshman left-hander Javen Coleman (2-0), the second of eight LSU pitchers, was credited with the win as he worked 1.1 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

LSU senior pitcher Matthew Beck, who has been sidelined for most of the season by an elbow injury, cracked a pinch-hit, eighth-inning single in his first career collegiate at-bat.

“Certainly, the highlight of the game was Matthew Beck’s pinch hit,” Mainieri said. “That was a rip to right field; those pitchers just make hitting look so easy, it’s amazing. Matthew is a wonderful young man, the type of young man you’d be proud to have as a son.

“He’s just one of the best kids I’ve had the privilege of coaching, and he’s been a great motivator for our team all year. I just wanted to give him the opportunity to get out there in front of a crowd at least one more time, and it was a great moment for Matthew and all of his teammates.”

LSU improved to 27-17 this season, while Southern dropped to 13-26. The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday when they open a three-game SEC series at Auburn. Thursday’s game will be televised by ESPNU, and it can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.