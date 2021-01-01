Tigers receive an offensive lineman commit as 2020 turns to 2021

In the first minutes of 2021, LSU added a commitment to its football recruiting class set to sign in the February late signing period.

The Tigers, who signed 20 prospects which included only one offensive lineman in Garrett Dellinger of Clarkston, Mich. during the NCAA’s early signing period, added to those totals just after midnight Friday with a commitment from three-star offensive guard Kim Makaneole of Niceville, Fla.

Makaneole (6-foot-4, 285) can make it official and sign with Tigers during the NCAA’s second signing period Feb. 3.

Makaneole set the stage for his decision with a visit to LSU for the Ole Miss game and subsequently rescinded a five-month commitment to Florida State on Dec. 28.

He posted a commitment to LSU on his Twitter page Friday at midnight with a corresponding tweet of ‘Hold That Tiger’ from LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron when the Tigers receive a commitment.

LSU, whose class is ranked No. 3 by Rivals.com and No. 4 by 247Sports, has 20 signees after the early signing period and two commitments that include Makaneole and St. James defensive end Saivion Jones (6-5, 234).

Makaneole is the nation’s No. 28 ranked guard and No. 73 rated player in his home state. He initially committed to Florida State on July 26 until breaking ties with the Seminoles following his visit to LSU.

Niceville coach Grant Thompson told the Northwest Florida Daily News this that Makaneole is “off the field, he’s humble and hard working, he’s a lunch-pail kid. . .but as soon as he gets on the field, a switch goes on. . .he plays nasty. . .it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

LSU remains hopeful of filling its remaining three spots from a pool of high school, junior college or graduate transfer players.

The Tigers are finalist for five-star offensive tackle Tristian Leigh of Fairfax, Va. and four-star safety Jardin Gilbert of University High who are both scheduled to reveal their decisions on Saturday on NBC’s All-American Bowl’s ‘Declaration Day’

Leigh (6-6, 290) has narrowed his choices to LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State, while Gilbert – the nation’s No. 11 safety – will select between LSU and Oklahoma.

LSU also remains in the race along with Oregon and Texas A&M for the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle Jordan Moko (6-5, 335) of Snow (Utah) College and Harvard graduate transfer offensive lineman Eric Wilson.