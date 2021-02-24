Tigers, Ragin’ Cajuns set for a Wednesday night baseball do-si-do in Lafayette

After going 2-1 in its season-opening series splitting two games with Air Force and then defeating Louisiana Tech, 16-7, 11th ranked LSU travels to UL-Lafayette for a 6 p.m. Wednesday night affair in “Tigue” Moore Field.

Freshman right-hander Garrett Edwards will make his first career collegiate start for LSU. The former Louisiana Class B Player of the Year in both baseball and basketball at Pitkin High School.pitched one relief inning on Saturday vs. Air Force, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.

“We’re going to go with Garrett Edwards on the mound, and he’s a kid that I have a lot of confidence in,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “He demonstrates a lot of poise, and hopefully he’ll get us off to a good start and give us a chance to win.”

LSU raised its batting average quite a bit in Monday’s 16-7 win over Louisiana Tech in Alex Box Stadium.

Junior left fielder Gavin Dugas posted a career-best six RBI vs. Louisiana Tech, including a grand slam in the sixth inning that erased a 6-2 deficit. Freshman Jordan Thompson followed Dugas’ grand slam with a solo homer to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead.

LSU freshman right fielder Dylan Crews had a tremendous college debut weekend. He was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week after he hit .583 (7-for-12) with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored. He also walked four times and recorded an on-base percentage of .688.

UL-Lafayette opened its season last weekend in New Orleans, as the Cajuns posted a 2-1 series victory over Tulane. All three games versus the Green Wave went into extra innings

Ragin’ Cajuns outfielder/first baseman CJ Willis, who played at LSU in 2019-20, batted .500 (5-for-10) in two games of the Tulane series, with one double, one triple, two RBI and five runs scored. Outfielder Brennan Breaux, also a former LSU player, hit .400 (4-for-10) in the Tulane series with one double, three RBI and one run scored.