Tigers’ offense puts up over 20 runs in LSU baseball’s record-setting victory over VMI

When LSU and VMI first played, the Keydets gave LSU a tough fight and even held a lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

This time around, LSU had no problems with VMI on its way to starting the season 3-0 with a 27-5 run-rule victory. It tied the school record for most hits in a game with 27 and broke the record for most singles in a game with 20.

Javen Coleman got his first start since LSU’s 5-2 win against Wake Forest in the College World Series. He started the day with a three up, three down inning. Andrew Jones got the start for VMI, but his day didn’t start nearly as well as Coleman’s.

Steven Milam reached second base on an error to lead off the first inning followed by a Tommy White walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Travinski grounded out to advance the runners to third and second. From there, Brady Neal hit a double to score the runners and put LSU up 2-0.

A triple from Jared Jones scored Neal and a single from Bingham put another on the board for the Tigers. A pitch in the dirt let Bingham advance to second and an error on Jake Brown’s single brought the score to 5-0 for LSU. Milam eventually came back to the plate for his second at bat of the opening frame but struck out to end the inning.

Jones was pulled from the game to start the bottom of the second after giving up four hits, three earned runs and two walks in 1.0 innings pitched. He was replaced by Clark Driscoll. Driscoll gave up a double to Neal but got through the second inning without allowing anything else. It was the only inning that LSU didn’t score in.

Singles from Bingham and Brown put runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the third. Brown stole second and a double from Braswell scored both runners to make it 7-0 for LSU. A double from Milam made it 8-0 followed by a White single and Travinski walk to load the bases.

Driscoll was pulled for Roberto Velasquez, but the change couldn’t stop the Tigers’ offense. Neal hit a grand slam, his first homerun of the season, to put LSU up 12-0. Velasquez was able to get out of the inning without allowing anything else, but LSU was well on its way to a run-rule win.

Grand Slam Sunday, brought to you by @bradyneal16



LSU Baseball

Highly touted freshman Cam Johnson came in for Coleman to start the top of the fourth inning. Coleman finished the day giving up two hits, two walks and no homeruns in 3.0 innings pitched.

Johnson, the highest ranked prospect to ever come to LSU, struggled with his control and walked the bases loaded.

VMI scored its first run of the day on a sacrifice fly, but Johnson got his first strikeout as an LSU player to minimize the damage.

LSU would keep scoring in the fourth inning. Singles from Brown and Baswell were followed up with hits from Milam and White to score one and leave the bases loaded with Travinski coming up to bat. Velasquez was replaced by Nolan Williamson with just one out in the inning.

A single from Travinski scored another to make it 14-1 for LSU. Alex Milazzo walked to score another before VMI was able to get out of the inning down 15-1.

Johnson continued to struggle finding the strike zone for LSU and was pulled after giving up six walks and four earned runs in 1.0 innings pitched. Will Hellmers came in and inherited loaded bases with no outs from Johnson.

A wild pitch from Hellmers scored another for VMI to make it 15-2. Hellmers walked the bases loaded and gave up a sac fly to record the first out of the inning. A groundout scored another for VMI but forced the second out of the inning. Hellmers got a strikeout to end the inning with the score being 15-4.

LSU again found itself with bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning and a Ben Nippolt single made it 16-4. Williamson was pulled for Peter Phillips with the bases loaded and just one out. Singles from Travinski, Milazzo and Larson made it 19-4 before a double from Zeb Ruddell made it 21-4. The lead would grow to 24-4 before VMI got out of the inning.

Kade Woods came in to pitch at the top of the sixth inning for LSU. Woods gave up one earned run on a sac fly before getting out of the inning.

End 6 | With that single, we have now set the school record for most singles in a game (20) and tied the school record for most hits (27)



VMI – 5

LSU – 27

LSU added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 27-5. It ended the day just two runs shy of the school record for most runs in a game.

Aiden Moffett came in for LSU in the top of the seventh to close out the game.

LSU’s next game is tomorrow against Central Arkansas at 2 p.m.