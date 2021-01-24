Tigers men’s and women’s indoor track teams tear it up in Wooo Pig Classic

LSU men’s and women’s indoor track and field squads won six first places on Friday in the University of Arkansas Wooo Pig Classic in the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The winners included:

Abby O’Donoghue, women’s high jump: She matched her own LSU school record with a clearance of 6 feet, 2¼ inches. The clearance shot her to the top of the NCAA leaderboard and it ranks as the sixth best in the world for 2021.

Lisa Gunnarsson, women’s pole vault: Cleared a height of 14 feet, 9 inches for her second win of the season. She still holds the NCAA lead with a clearance of 14-10 from last weekend.

Monique Hardy, women’s weight throw: The Webster, N.Y. freshman’s sixth and final throw of the day of 69 feet, 6 won the event and moved into the No. 2 spot on the all-time LSU list. It’s also the third best throw in the NCAA this year.

Terrance Laird, men’s 200 meters: Opened up his 2021 campaign with a winning time of 20.61. His time ranks No. 2 in the NCAA and the world.

Damion Thomas, men’s 60-meter hurdles: Won with a season best time of 7.71. The mark is No. 2 in the NCAA and tied for fourth in the current world rankings.

Men’s 4×400 meter relay: The team of Noah Williams, Dorian Camel, Charles Lewis and Sean Burrell had a winning time of 3:06.64 to claim the NCAA lead in the event. It was the LSU debut for Williams (leadoff leg) and Burrell (anchor leg).

Other notable non first-place performances included:

Emma Robbins, women’s weight throw: Had a personal best of 64 feet, 1¾ inches to finish third and rank No. 5 in the LSU record book.

Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris, men’s weight throw: Both had season bests. Nerdal was second with a throw of 69 feet, ½ inch and Norris placed third with 68-1½. Nerdal’s throw is the seventh best in LSU history and ranks No. 7 in the NCAA this year.

Davis Bove and Eric Coston, men’s mile: Bove finished second in 4:00.20, the third best in LSU history and No. 2 in the NCAA this year. Coston shaved almost 10 seconds off his personal best with a time of 4:09.09.

Jackson Martingayle, men’s 3000 run: Had a personal best of 8:28.35.

Kyndal McKnight, women’s triple jump: Finished third with a personal best of 42 feet 5¼ inches, which also ranks No. 8 in the NCAA this year.

Kenny Odinet, men’s pole vault: Had a personal best in the pole vault with a clearance of 16 feet, 6¾ inches.

LSU will host the Louisiana Invitational on Friday at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Fans will not be allowed due to COVID-19 protocols.