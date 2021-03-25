Tigers grab first recruiting Class of 2022 D-line commitment

LSU’s current 2022 recruiting class, rated second nationally by 247Sports, has been able to address several needs on both sides of the football.

On Thursday, the Tigers continued that pursuit in covering all of their bases with a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Tygee Hill of Karr High School. It was LSU’s first from a defensive interior lineman in the current class.

“I just felt like this was the right time,” Hill told Rivals.com. “There’s no better time than now. This is a big announcement and I’m ready to get out to the world. It was just a gut feeling. I felt that this was the time.”

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Hill, a first team Class 4A All-State selection this past season, becomes the 11th commitment in LSU’s Class of 2022 and eighth from an in-state prospect. He chose the Tigers over finalists Alabama, Florida and Florida State.

Hill, who has a 79-inch wingspan, is LSU’s first commitment since Newman wide receiver A.J. Johnson on Feb. 19.

“The coaches that made the biggest impact on my decision was Coach (Ed) Orgeron and Coach Mickey Joseph,” Hill said. “They made sure I was a priority for LSU. I wanted to commit to LSU because they felt like family. LSU separated their self from the pack by always keeping consistent communication and always wanting better for myself.”

Hill is the nation’s No. 291 overall prospect, No. 24 defensive tackle and state’s No. 16 player.

He’s been a three-year starter for Class 4A state power Karr which had its run of three straight championships brought to a halt when the Cougars finished as state runner-up to Carencro.

“My main goal for when I go to LSU is to leave LSU better than when I came in the program,” Hill said. “My parents loved the decision, they just wanted to make sure I was happy with the decision. My coaches were excited about the decision and were happy I chose LSU.”