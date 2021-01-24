Tigers grab 4-star cornerback Class of 2022 commitment

Whether it’s defending a pass or announcing his college commitment, Lafayette Acadiana High star Laterrance Welch has excellent timing.

Sunday morning on his mother’s birthday, Welch, a 6-1, 180-pound four-star recruit who’s the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana in the Class of 2022, committed to LSU in a video posted on Twitter.

“I want to thank everyone who has been there for me in all those moments,” he said. “But especially my Mom. Mom, you and Grandma were there for me every step of the way. Your love and care gave me confidence to never doubt I would still reach goals, but also the patience to still pursue them.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to LSU to fulfill a lifelong dream to represent my family, my state and the Purple and Gold. . .Go Tigers.”

Welch had knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus last June that caused him to miss most of his junior season in 2020. He returned to play in the final two games of the season which were the semifinals and state championship game and helped Acadiana (12-1) to a second straight state title 35-34 by intercepting Alexandria’s game-winning two-point conversion attempt in the end zone.

Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold can’t say enough good things about Welch.

“LT is a very unselfish, humble kid, a tremendous teammate with an infectiously positive personality,” Seibold said. “He has great length and ball skills, plus he’s physical and has elite skills and playmaking ability.

“He’s a remarkably well-rounded corner who is sound in deep zones, squat corner, catch man and press. He’s comfortable playing in the face of wide receivers and being physical with his hands.”

Welch has been heavily recruited and had 29 offers from top programs such as Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida State, Miami and Georgia Tech. He is LSU’s eighth Class of 2022 commitment.