Tigers gain Class of 2021 safety commitment

Catholic High-Pointe Coupee’s Matthew Langlois felt that he had taken sufficient time to consider his commitment to Kansas State against his scholarship offer from LSU.

Less than two weeks later, the Tigers won out.

Langlois, the nation’s No. 31 rated safety and state’s No. 14 prospect by 247Sports prospect, called LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron on Monday and flipped his commitment to the Tigers where he recalled a sentimental journey that included trips to Tiger Stadium.

“They told me they wanted me, and it was always a dream of mine to play at LSU,” Langlois said. “I talked to my family and we decided upon that.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound Langlois, a three-star prospect, joins a recruiting class for LSU already ranked fifth nationally by 247Sports. He’s the fourth in-state prospect in the Tigers 19-member recruiting Class of 2021 and second safety along with Khari Gee of Atlanta-Woodward.

“After they offered, I wanted to give it some time to think about it,” Langlois said. “I wanted to see if that was what the best choice for me, really talking to my coaches and my family about it. I didn’t really plan this day. . .it happened. We came to the decision and really didn’t want to waste any more time. There was no point.”

Langlois was one of the driving forces in Catholic-PC’s run to the Division IV state championship game last season and has helped the Hornets to a 2-2 start heading into Friday’s District 5-1A game at Opelousas Catholic.

He’s a two-way starter for Catholic-PC, leading the team on offense with 49 carries for 545 yards (11.1 yards per carry) and 9 TDs and on defense with 35 tackles and two interceptions.

“Matthew is a ferocious competitor that loves contact and is not made in the same mold that many of today’s players are made in,” Catholic-PC head football coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “Matthew has a certain hunger and fire inside of him that cannot be taught. It’s been a blessing watching him grow and mature over the years and work himself into the type of elite player he has become. We are so proud to have such a high character, hard-working kid represent our program at LSU.”

Langlois originally committed to Kansas State on Aug. 9 over schools such as Arizona, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

He was perfectly content with a future in Manhattan, Kan.

“When I committed to Kansas State, I thought that was the best place for me out of all of the offers I had at the time,” Langlois said. “Their staff was great, and I had a great relationship with them. They’ve done great things this year and last year. I believed in them and committed to them during that time.”

Orgeron and LSU safeties coach Bill Busch maintained a strong relationship with Langlois, making their allowable number of contacts during the course of a week before the big breakthrough moment on Aug. 9 when Orgeron extended a scholarship.

LSU wasn’t the only school with a keen idea on Langlois. He also recently earned a scholarship from Notre Dame to along with overtures from Houston, UL-Lafayette, Northwestern (Ill.) and Louisiana Tech.

Busch said Langlois can be an early contributor in LSU’s secondary.

“Coach Busch believes I can come in here and probably get some playing time my freshman year,” Langlois said. “Obviously, people believe the safety position’s struggling this year. After they offered, they told me they wanted to come and play. They were excited when I told Coach O and Coach Busch that I was coming. I had a couple of other coaches on staff that texted me afterward. It’s great to know they really wanted me and were excited about it.”