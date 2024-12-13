TigerRag.com’s Audibles: What’s happening with Kim Mulkey and the unbeaten LSU TIgers?

Kim Mulkey’s No. 4 LSU Tigers are looking like a Final Four team with four more non-conference games before opening SEC play at Arkansas on January 2. Voice of the Tigers Patrick Wright’s got all the insight on Mulkey and the Tigers, who face ULL on Sunday in the PMAC.
