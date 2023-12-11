TigerRag.com’s Audibles Podcast | Episode 42 | Dec. 11, 2023 – hosted by Camryn Conner

Camryn shares her thoughts on Jayden Daniels’ Heisman win, and reviews the Women’s Basketball victory over University of Louisiana – Lafayette, and the Men’s Basketball loss to Kansas State.
Related Articles
Jim Kleinpeter: Brian Kelly proves to be wise choice on leading LSU into future
LSU fans, how do you feel about your Brian Kelly now? With a far better 2022 season result than was expected, optimism is deservedly at a high level for the Tiger fortunes in 2023. A […]
And in a game almost concluded, it’s COVID 19, College Football 2020 0. . .
By the time our Tiger Rag August 2020 preseason football edition rolls off the press in a week or so, the magazine may be a collector’s item. A preseason publication for the season that never […]
Need six more readers to win this LSU National Championship Coca Cola Bottle Prize Pack!
We have two winners so far, so be one of the next SIX readers to find ONE of the 8 hidden Coca Cola bottles in the October Tiger Rag Magazine issue. Take a picture of the hidden bottle (with page […]
Be the first to comment