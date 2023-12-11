TigerRag.com’s Audibles Podcast | Episode 42 | Dec. 11, 2023 – hosted by Camryn Conner

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) has emerged as a frontrunner for Saturday's Heisman Trophy. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

Camryn shares her thoughts on Jayden Daniels’ Heisman win, and reviews the Women’s Basketball victory over University of Louisiana – Lafayette, and the Men’s Basketball loss to Kansas State.

