Tiger Transfers! LSU Grabs 3rd Starter From Portal In 2 Days

LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s newfound commitment to the NCAA Transfer Portal is ringing true.

The Tigers landed their third starter from another major program in two days on Saturday afternoon as Kentucky junior wide receiver Barion Brown will be transferring to LSU. Brown, who will have one year of eligibility remaining as a senior in 2025, caught 29 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats last season.

Brown (6-1, 182 pounds) caught 50 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns in his freshman season in 2022 and saw his numbers drop each season after that under run- and defense-oriented head coach Mark Stoops. He caught 43 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Now, he will be catching passes from one of the best returning quarterbacks in the nation – Garrett Nussmeier.

Earlier Saturday, LSU gained Florida cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson in the portal.

On Friday, the Tigers landed Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp.

Kelly decided as the Tigers’ season at ended at 8-4 following a 6-1 start and No. 8 ranking to take deeper dives into the portal than he did previously after getting to LSU after the 2021 season.