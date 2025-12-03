Tiger Rag Radio: The Lane Train Makes Its Stop in Baton Rouge: Lane Kiffin

The Lane Kiffin Experience is at home in Baton Rouge Photo by Jonathan Mailhes

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau and producer Andre Champagne talk about LSU’s new hiring of Lane Kiffin.

Tiger Rag speaks with LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, the man that made it all happen, at the top of the hour. The crew also speaks with Michael Katz of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal about the hectic weekend and what went on in Kiffin’s last 24 hours in Oxford.

In the second hour, Tiger Rag radio speaks with Peter Burns of the SEC Network to talk about the Kiffin hiring as well as Jerit Roser of Louisiana vs All Y’all to talk about the eventful early signing day period.

