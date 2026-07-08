Tiger Rag Radio: Rebuilding LSU Athletics

July 8, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Lane Kiffin, LSU Basketball, Men's Basketball, More LSU Sports, Podcast, Radio 0
Exterior of LSU Tiger Stadium with a large purple LSU billboard on the façade on a sunny day
Tiger Stadium will display the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class in the nation in 2026, courtesy of new football coach Lane Kiffin and his recruiting efforts through LSU's Name, Image & Likeness marketing programs. (Louisiana Illuminator photo by Matthew Perschall).

On3.com (http://on3.com) ’s Glen West and Chris Low preview the first year under football coach Lane Kiffin and basketball coach Will Wade and how they’re building their rosters. We discuss realistic expectations for the Tigers and how LSU compares to national powerhouses.

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February 3, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Football Recruiting, LSU Baseball, LSU Basketball, LSU Football News, Men's Basketball, Podcast, Radio, Women's Basketball 0

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