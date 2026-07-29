Tiger Rag Radio: Protect College Sports Act on its Last Leg & LSU Camp Preview

July 28, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Extra, LSU Football News, Podcast, Radio 0
Coach in white polo and visor watches practice with hands on hips as players in purple and gold uniforms train in the background.

We discuss the future of the Protect College Sports Act as it awaits the position of the SEC and Big 10. WAFB’s John Eades joins the show to recap LSU’s SEC Media Days and preview preseason camp. We examine the breaking news that Ole Miss is suing two LSU players for breaking their revenue-share contracts.

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