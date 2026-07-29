Tiger Rag Radio: Protect College Sports Act on its Last Leg & LSU Camp Preview

We discuss the future of the Protect College Sports Act as it awaits the position of the SEC and Big 10. WAFB’s John Eades joins the show to recap LSU’s SEC Media Days and preview preseason camp. We examine the breaking news that Ole Miss is suing two LSU players for breaking their revenue-share contracts.
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