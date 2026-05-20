Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Will Wade signing pro players has the college basketball world up in arms

On this edition of Tiger Rag Radio, we begin the show talking about Will Wade’s pursuit of professional players (because the rules allow it) and how others in college basketball believe he’s ruining the sport, even though other schools do it. We hear from LSU softball coach Beth Torina as the Tigers head to Tuscaloosa for a Super Regional series showdown against Alabama. USA Today college football writer Matt Hayes talks about the SEC Spring meetings as athletic directors and coaches will discuss college football playoff expansion and the future of the SEC Championship game. We also connect with Lonn Phillips Sullivan of LSUodyssey.com to talk about the differences between Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly. Also Lonn gives a great breakdown on the offensive line and the wide receivers. Also joining us…Andre Champagne of 247sports gives us a recruiting update. We finish the show talking about the latest with the proposed on-campus arena.