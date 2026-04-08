Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Will Wade & Kim Mulkey Portal Days Underway

Hour one features former LSU head coach John Brady, who joins the show to discuss the hiring of Will Wade and what he expects in Wade’s second stint in Baton Rouge. The Advocate’s Reed Darcey also joins to break down who LSU women’s basketball could target in the transfer portal in the coming weeks. Brandon Murray, who played for Wade at both LSU and McNeese, rounds out hour one, sharing insight on the Wade hire and what makes him such a strong coach. In hour two, Glen West of Geaux247 joins the show to talk LSU spring football and the challenge ahead for Wade as he begins a full roster rebuild. West also offers predictions on potential additions Wade could pursue. WBRZ-2 Sports Director Michael Cauble closes out the show, discussing key takeaways from spring football practice and the hiring of Will Wade.

Tiger Rag Radio dives into LSU’s biggest week yet.

John Brady breaks down Will Wade’s return, Reed Darcey maps Kim Mulkey’s portal board, Brandon Murray explains what makes Wade tick, Glen West hits the spring football state of the union, and Michael Cauble closes with sharp practice takeaways. A full tour of LSU’s rebuild across basketball and football — all in one episode.