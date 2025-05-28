Tiger Rag Radio Podcast | Week of May 26 2025 | Nate Yeskie | BR Regional Preview | Joe Healy

LSU pitching Coach Nate Yeskie joins Tiger Rag Radio and Jeff and Todd also preview the Baton Rouge Regional with LSU, Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island and Arkansas – Little Rock. Plus, Tiger Rag Editor Glenn Guilbeau is live in Destin at the SEC Meetings where he explains none of the decisions Greg Sankey and the SEC Coaches are making while drinking fruity drinks.
Related Articles
Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers & March Madness 2025 with Charlie Creme
Expect LSU to be a No. 3 seed hosting next week in the PMAC, Creme tells Tiger Rag Radio. Beyond that, Creme tells us what he expects to see from the SEC and from LSU […]
LSU baseball loses relief pitcher to transfer portal one day after its season ended
LSU baseball had had a relief pitcher enter the portal the day after the Tigers’ season came to an end in the Chapel Hill Regional. Micah Bucknam, a right-handed sophomore, announced he was entering the […]
White goes yard twice to lead No. 1 LSU to 12-2 run-rule win over Nicholls St.
Tommy White’s two home runs and five RBI, coupled with Gavin Dugas’ 3-for-3 hitting with three RBI, led No. 1 LSU as it 10-run-ruled Nicholls State, 12-2, on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip […]
Be the first to comment