Tiger Rag Radio Podcast | Week of May 19 2025 | SEC Baseball Tournament and President William Tate

This week on Tiger Rag Radio, Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne talk about LSU baseball as it prepares for the SEC Baseball Tournament with one primary objective in mind: a top 8 seed and host for the NCAA Tournament next week. Charles Hanagraff joins the guys. Then, Piper Hutchinson of the LaIlluminator.com and investigative reporter for TigerRag.com and Tiger Rag Magazine explains why President William Tate resigned on Monday and took the same position at Rutgers University. Finally, Jim Kleinpeter, who covers LSU softball, a TR columnist and correspondent for theadvocate.com explains what’s going on with LSU softball as the Tigers lose a pair in the Baton Rouge Regional to Southeastern and are once again eliminated falling short of the WCWS.